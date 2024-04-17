Heineken - yes, the beer company - has produced a camera phone

By Ben Andrews
published

It's called The Boring Phone, but its concept is far from dull

The Boring Phone
(Image credit: Heineken, HMD)

A phone made in conjunction with a brewing company? Sounds like a late April fools joke, but surprisingly the collaboration between HMD (Human Mobile Devices - makers of current Nokia phones) and Heineken isn't as ridiculous as it first seems. The Boring Phone is a stripped-down dumb phone that ditches internet access, so there's no social media, email or games. Free from such distractions, the theory is you're then able to more easily engage with the people around you and enjoy real-life socialising... over a beer.

Maybe the beer tie-in is a little contrived, but the underlying philosophy here is interesting. Heineken commissioned a survey of 4000 Gen Z and Millennial smartphone users of legal drinking age to gauge how their smartphone use impacts their real-world social interaction. 90% of the participants confessed to doom scrolling while socialising with friends and family; checking their devices seven times each night out on average. 62% admitted to checking social media while socialising, 36% checked work emails, while 30% confessed to a cheeky gaming sesh instead of engaging with friends and family.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles