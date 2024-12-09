Has the foldable phone bubble burst?

Declining production of foldable phone screens suggests foldable camera phones might be losing their appeal

It's been reported that shipments of foldable screens to camera phone manufacturers has declined year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024, indicating a potential reduction in demand for foldable phones. The news comes from Analysts at the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), who have observed 40% growth in the market for foldable phone displays between 2019 and 2023, but only an expected 5% market increase in 2024. Next year the market for foldable screens is predicted to contract.

