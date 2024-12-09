Has the foldable phone bubble burst?

It's been reported that shipments of foldable screens to camera phone manufacturers has declined year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024, indicating a potential reduction in demand for foldable phones. The news comes from Analysts at the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), who have observed 40% growth in the market for foldable phone displays between 2019 and 2023, but only an expected 5% market increase in 2024. Next year the market for foldable screens is predicted to contract.

Explanations for this foldable decline include lower than predicted sales of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, resulting in Samsung's procurement of foldable screens expected to be at its lowest since 2021. Samsung and Huawei are key players in the foldable phone sector, however shipments of screens to Huawei is said to have been delayed due to release dates of some of its foldable phones being pushed back, likely due in part to continued restrictions on Huawei's trading in some regions.

DSCC also stated that: “some smartphone brands are discontinuing their clamshell efforts due to lack of price elasticity, limited margins, modest sales and overheating concerns, while some smartphone brands are exiting the infolding market due to lack of demand from the high price points”.

“Given the excitement and opportunity in incorporating AI capabilities, several brands are focusing on that opportunity rather than alternative form-factors.”

Should we really be surprised that sales of foldable phones appear to be declining? Ultra-premium, book-folding devices like Samsung's Galaxy Z-Fold series, Google's Pixel Fold and Honor's Magic foldable phones command prices well over £1000/$1000, instantly limiting their market to a relatively small percentage of wealthy buyers. And even if such consumers are willing to spend this much on a phone, foldables may not offer enough perceivable benefits over a traditional, non-foldable flagship phone. Questions over foldable display longevity will also concern some perspective buyers.

There is one possible saviour for the foldable sector, however. Apple has yet to launch a foldable handset, and rumors suggest it may be readying such a device for 2026. DSCC also speculates that “at least one other brand” could have a tri-fold phone in the works. This could prove to be a more compelling foldable option, with the prospect of a phone that could turn into a genuine tablet alternative, with a more traditional landscape aspect ratio, enabling better multi-tasking and significantly larger video playback than current foldables offer with their near-square screens.

