Google Photos' new AI feature lets you search for images in a more chatty way

By
published

AI tech promises to transform photo searching with natural language queries and intelligent responses.

Phone mockups showing how Google Photos' new AI features will work
(Image credit: Google)

Ever had problems finding a photo? Well, let's face it, who hasn't? Which means you'd think that Google Photos would be a godsend. After all, Google is the king of search. So you'd expect this free, cloud-based service would be brilliant at helping you find that one specific image by text search alone... right?

Well, in practice it's not always that great. To give you an example, I went to Tokyo Disneyland last night, and took a few hundred shots from my phone camera. These were never meant for public consumption: taken from a distance and with lots of people's heads in the way, these were taken mainly so my wife and I could remember the moment later. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.

Related articles