Get 15 bonus gifts with the Spring 2023 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 267 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 15 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

There are two extra reasons to be cheerful this month – days are now longer than nights, and spring is starting to burst.

So whether you like shooting scenic views in woodlands or fields, close-up flora, birds in your garden or perhaps some creative indoor still life, we have compiled our cover feature with you in mind.

But camera technique and photo inspiration isn’t confined to one element of the magazine – turn to Photo Active for another choice collection of projects to shoot, edit or create this month.

Choose from capturing distinctive portraits using backlighting, shooting emerging spring plants with a macro lens, taking street candids using a smartphone and learning how to use a ring light for indoor portraiture.

Plus, we continue our mini-series on film photography with a look at cross processing, and conclude our two-part project on creating a focus stack image using a focusing rail.

Other highlights in Spring’s Digital Camera

This month’s One to One pro masterclass has an automotive focus – we hitch a ride with leading product photographer Sam East, on an assignment to capture the elegant curves of a Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo sports car.

From lens choice to when to use filters, and how to bring out the best from small details, there’s plenty to learn from Sam, whatever type of photography you like to shoot.

And take a wander through the best images from International Garden Photographer of the Year 2022, in Hotshots.

One of the world’s most respected photography competitions and exhibition, International Garden PotY attracts thousands of individual entries annually from across the world, and you can see some of the finest examples in Spring’s Digital Camera.

Leading professional photographers to appear in the Spring issue include our regular columnist Benedict Brain, who is in the seat for our main interview, fresh from writing his first book about photography.

Titled ’You Will Be Able to Take Great Photos By the End of this Book’, you will be able to know all about it by the end of the interview.

Spring’s Practical Photoshop section serves up three new tutorials for Adobe’s suite of popular software programs.

Tool School takes you into the powerful world of Luminosity Masking in Photoshop, while you can learn how to use colour grading to add movie magic to your captures in Lightroom, in this month’s Fundamentals.

And Get the Look concludes this month’s software tutorials with four Photoshop strategies for teasing out the best from scenic photos shot during inclement weather.

But that’s not all for the Spring issue’s dedicated editing section. Digital Camera readers can get a free copy of Filter Forge 9 Professional, for Windows and macOS, which was originally sold for $135.

Filter Forge is one of the most powerful and versatile image editing packages you’re likely to use – it offers thousands of effects you can apply to your photos, helping you find precisely the look you want to achieve.

Turn to page 74 to discover how to download and register this terrific software gift.

Plus, installing Filter Forge 9 Professional entitles you to a special upgrade price of $56 for Filter Forge 12 Professional (that’s around £45).

This month’s camera and accessory reviews lead on a pair of new mirrorless hybrid cameras, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II and the Canon EOS R50.

The Lumix S5 II is a 24.2MP full-frame camera that offers a compelling spec sheet for shooting stills and video – find out what our expert tester and serial Lumix user Jon Devo made of the S5 II on a trip to Tokyo for its global launch.

The Canon EOS R50, on the other hand, has been developed to tempt smartphone shooters to cross to Canon’s mirrorless camera system.

Packed with clever tech for maximum image quality and an interface that's super-easy to use, this 24.2MP APS-C body aims to be a content creator’s dream – so see how it fares under our exacting test conditions.

Also this month, and just in time for capturing epic spring views, our group test assesses five best-buy filter holders for polarisers and ND filters.

Plus, we put a pair of mirrorless lenses through lab testing, the Laowa 90mm F2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO and the Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, a selection of 16 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom, 45 minutes of video tutorials and a 280-page-plus camera buyer’s guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 267:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, action – and more!

45 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop and Lightroom

Filter Forge 9 Professional for Windows and macOS, which sold for $135

16 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

280-page-plus Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

