Get 12 bonus gifts with the March issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

By published

Plus 61 minutes of video lessons, 16 texture images and a camera buyer’s guide ebook – another unrivaled selection from the world’s favorite photo mag

DCam 252 bundle252new image 2
Issue 252 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 12 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

DCam 252 feature opener image

(Image credit: Future)

Winter is still with us but there’s much to reward intrepid photographers who are keen to venture outdoors. 

Before you set off, though, make sure that you read this month’s cover feature – 40 tips and tricks for taking your best-ever landscape shots. 

Other highlights in March’s Digital Camera 

(Image credit: Future)

But for those who’d rather stay warm and dry indoors, you’ll find something of interest in the range of new projects in Photo Active

Learn how to mix coloured gels in the photo studio, turn a family portrait into a pop art piece, and use a macro approach for product photography. 

Other highlights include how to photograph a wrestling bout, getting started in aviation photography, and adding an antique effect to images in Lightroom. 

(Image credit: Future)

Seasonal close-ups are the theme of this month’s Camera College follow the tutorials then enter your best shot in the photo challenge… one lucky reader will win a copy of leading image editing software Affinity Photo worth £49/$50. 

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s One to One sees us take a trip to the Somerset coast for a long-exposure masterclass with Gary Clark.

Discover how Gary captures his superb scenic shots and gets the most from his compact yet very capable setup based around the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III. 

DCam 252 interview opener image

(Image credit: Future)

There are more incredible photos on the pages of this month’s interview, where Magnum Photos member Matt Black takes us out on the road with him to discuss his epic American Geography project. 

DCam 252 hotshots opener image

(Image credit: Future)

And there are more images to savour in Hotshots, with highlights from Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021. 

DCam 252 affinity spread image

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere in the March issue, there are new image editing tutorials for Affinity Photo (including a Textures Pack for adding a vintage look to your own creations), plus Photoshop and Lightroom, of course. 

DCam 252 group test opener image

(Image credit: Future)

Kit Zone leads with the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera phone, a group test of budget primes for mirrorless cameras and a pair of new zooms for Nikon Z bodies, the Z 24-120mm and Z DX 18-140mm

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts 

Issue 252 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

Bonus gifts included with this issue include nine all-new photo tips cards, 61 minutes of video tutorials and a 274-page camera Buyer’s Guide ebook, as well as the 16 texture images to accompany the Affinity Photo tutorial. ​

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 252: 

  • Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, action, wildlife – and more
  • 16 texture images for use with Affinity Photo and Photoshop 
  • 61 mins of video tutorials for Affinity Photo, Photoshop and Lightroom 
  • 274-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice 

Back issues (Image credit: Future)

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 


Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 


On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

