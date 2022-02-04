Get 12 bonus gifts with the March issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 252 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 12 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

Digital Camera is the world’s leading digital photography magazine and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images since 2002.

Every issue is packed with photo tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

Winter is still with us but there’s much to reward intrepid photographers who are keen to venture outdoors.

Before you set off, though, make sure that you read this month’s cover feature – 40 tips and tricks for taking your best-ever landscape shots.

Other highlights in March’s Digital Camera

But for those who’d rather stay warm and dry indoors, you’ll find something of interest in the range of new projects in Photo Active.

Learn how to mix coloured gels in the photo studio, turn a family portrait into a pop art piece, and use a macro approach for product photography.

Other highlights include how to photograph a wrestling bout, getting started in aviation photography, and adding an antique effect to images in Lightroom.

Seasonal close-ups are the theme of this month’s Camera College – follow the tutorials then enter your best shot in the photo challenge… one lucky reader will win a copy of leading image editing software Affinity Photo worth £49/$50.

This month’s One to One sees us take a trip to the Somerset coast for a long-exposure masterclass with Gary Clark.

Discover how Gary captures his superb scenic shots and gets the most from his compact yet very capable setup based around the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III.

There are more incredible photos on the pages of this month’s interview, where Magnum Photos member Matt Black takes us out on the road with him to discuss his epic American Geography project.

And there are more images to savour in Hotshots, with highlights from Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021.

Elsewhere in the March issue, there are new image editing tutorials for Affinity Photo (including a Textures Pack for adding a vintage look to your own creations), plus Photoshop and Lightroom, of course.

Kit Zone leads with the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera phone, a group test of budget primes for mirrorless cameras and a pair of new zooms for Nikon Z bodies, the Z 24-120mm and Z DX 18-140mm.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 252 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

Bonus gifts included with this issue include nine all-new photo tips cards, 61 minutes of video tutorials and a 274-page camera Buyer’s Guide ebook, as well as the 16 texture images to accompany the Affinity Photo tutorial. ​

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 252:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, action, wildlife – and more

16 texture images for use with Affinity Photo and Photoshop

61 mins of video tutorials for Affinity Photo, Photoshop and Lightroom

274-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

