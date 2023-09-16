Fujifilm's mystery tiny camera to cost $100 and be a digital Instax?

A day of speculation about an upcoming "very small digital camera" before the end of the month might have sent several fans off in the wrong direction. Now, it seems, the source has offered a little more – but a big surprise for many.

Yesterday we shared news via an unnamed source of Fuji Rumors that a very small digital camera is coming from Fujifilm this September (the month it now is). There was a lot of speculation (which, I've got to admit, I jumped on) that the Fujifilm X70 was the candidate for a fresher model, but clearly I wasn't thinking small enough.

Now the site has been told that the small device in question will be an all-digital camera, but won't be part of the X or GFX series. Instead it will be part of the Fujifilm Instax family and cost around $100 in the US.

The most recent camera in this line was the Instax Square SQ40, which we reviewed in June, and Fujifilm's older square film instant, the Instax Square SQ1, is still out there. And of course, Polaroid lives on with cameras like the Polaroid Now and the $600 manual Polaroid I-2.

Is the Kodak Printomatic the potential template? (Image credit: Gavin Stoker / Digital Camera World)

Fujifilm's old rival Kodak knows a thing or two about digital instant cameras, too, with the likes of the Kodak Printomatic camera. It'll be interesting to see if Fujifilm – which looks to be aiming only slightly higher in price point – manages to include useful features like a digital display.

Styling will be key, no doubt, but Instax has been a big success for Fujifilm, so it seems likely that it'll get it right. It will be interesting to see the results (even if, I've got to admit, I'd still like to see that X70 replacement…).

