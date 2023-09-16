Fujifilm's mystery tiny camera to cost $100 and be a digital Instax?

By Adam Juniper
published

After a day of speculation about what a "very small" digital camera from Fujifilm might be, rumors are offering clarity

Fujifilm Instax SQ1 next to the Instax SQ40 instant film cameras
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

A day of speculation about an upcoming "very small digital camera" before the end of the month might have sent several fans off in the wrong direction. Now, it seems, the source has offered a little more – but a big surprise for many.

Yesterday we shared news via an unnamed source of Fuji Rumors that a very small digital camera is coming from Fujifilm this September (the month it now is). There was a lot of speculation (which, I've got to admit, I jumped on) that the Fujifilm X70 was the candidate for a fresher model, but clearly I wasn't thinking small enough.

• These are the best instant cameras right now – film, digital and hybrid

Now the site has been told that the small device in question will be an all-digital camera, but won't be part of the X or GFX series. Instead it will be part of the Fujifilm Instax family and cost around $100 in the US.

The most recent camera in this line was the Instax Square SQ40, which we reviewed in June, and Fujifilm's older square film instant, the Instax Square SQ1, is still out there. And of course, Polaroid lives on with cameras like the Polaroid Now and the $600 manual Polaroid I-2.

Is the Kodak Printomatic the potential template? (Image credit: Gavin Stoker / Digital Camera World)

Fujifilm's old rival Kodak knows a thing or two about digital instant cameras, too, with the likes of the Kodak Printomatic camera. It'll be interesting to see if Fujifilm – which looks to be aiming only slightly higher in price point – manages to include useful features like a digital display.

Styling will be key, no doubt, but Instax has been a big success for Fujifilm, so it seems likely that it'll get it right. It will be interesting to see the results (even if, I've got to admit, I'd still like to see that X70 replacement…).

Check our guide to the best digital instant cameras – which this camera will need to score against when it arrives.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles