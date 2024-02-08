Fujifilm adds waterproofing to its Fujinon Techno-Stabi shake-busting binoculars

Fujifilm has introduced two new compact, waterproof binoculars to its Fujinon Techno-Stabi range: the TS16x28WP and TS12x28WP.

Both pairs of image-stabilized binoculars are lightweight yet powerful, and feature a magnification of 16x and 12x respectively and stabilization correction of ±3°, they are also both fully waterproof to IPX7 standards, which puts them at a competitive advantage.

Being waterproof and having great stabilization makes these perfect for outdoor activities including sporting events, birding and nature observation, safaris, yachting, sailing, and much more.

The Fujinon Techno-Stabi TS12x28 and TS16x28 were first introduced in 2019. The new WP versions of these image stabilized binoculars improve on the design by now offering full waterproofing and a longer battery life. The batteries now provide up to 30 hours of stabilization - compared to 12 hours with the previous versions. The new IPX7 rating claims to prevent water from entering even if submerged in water at a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Equipped with Fujifilm’s acclaimed Techno-Stabi vibration correction technology, which can be activated with a simple switch to the center of the binoculars, the TS16x28WP and TS12x28WP are effortless to use and provide a stable, sharp image throughout the magnification range, without the need for a tripod, making your hand-held observations a wonderful experience.

The robust, ergonomic, non-slip rubber coating also ensures optimum comfort, control, and grip, while the precise focusing wheel enables fast, exact adjustment with one finger, to be able to also observe those spontaneous moments.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Already on sale in the US Fujinon Techno-Stabi TS16x28WP and TS12x28WP are available in the UK from March 18, at a suggested retail price of $699.99 / £699 and $649.95/ £649 respectively.

