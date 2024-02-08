Fujifilm adds waterproofing to its Fujinon Techno-Stabi shake-busting binoculars

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Fujifilm brings waterproofing to its "magic" stabilized binoculars

Fujifilm TS16x28WP
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm has introduced two new compact, waterproof binoculars to its Fujinon Techno-Stabi range: the TS16x28WP and TS12x28WP.

Both pairs of image-stabilized binoculars are lightweight yet powerful, and feature a magnification of 16x and 12x respectively and stabilization correction of ±3°, they are also both fully waterproof to IPX7 standards, which puts them at a competitive advantage. 

Being waterproof and having great stabilization makes these perfect for outdoor activities including sporting events, birding and nature observation, safaris, yachting, sailing, and much more.

The Fujinon Techno-Stabi TS12x28 and TS16x28 were first introduced in 2019. The new WP versions of these image stabilized binoculars improve on the design by now offering full waterproofing and a longer battery life. The batteries now provide up to 30 hours of stabilization - compared to 12 hours with the previous versions. The new  IPX7 rating claims to prevent water from entering even if submerged in water at a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes. 

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Equipped with Fujifilm’s acclaimed Techno-Stabi vibration correction technology, which can be activated with a simple switch to the center of the binoculars, the TS16x28WP and TS12x28WP are effortless to use and provide a stable, sharp image throughout the magnification range, without the need for a tripod, making your hand-held observations a wonderful experience.

The robust, ergonomic, non-slip rubber coating also ensures optimum comfort, control, and grip, while the precise focusing wheel enables fast, exact adjustment with one finger, to be able to also observe those spontaneous moments. 

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Already on sale in the US Fujinon Techno-Stabi TS16x28WP and TS12x28WP are available in the UK from March 18, at a suggested retail price of $699.99 / £699  and $649.95/ £649 respectively.

See our guides to the best binoculars and the best marine binoculars

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles