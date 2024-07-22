From Muhammad Ali to the Berlin Wall – Thomas Hoepker's work remembered

Earlier this month the photography world was saddened by the news that legendary German photographer Thomas Hoepker had passed away at the age of 88.

To celebrate the life and work of the Magnum photographer, Camera Work Gallery in Berlin, is showing an art presentation in its gallery reception room. Fifteen of Hoepker's most renowned works have been placed on display, including portraits of Muhammed Ali and Andy Warhol, and images from his famous Berlin Wall Children series.

Muhammad Ali Showing Off His Right Fist Chicago, 1966 (Image credit: © Thomas Hoepker / Courtesy of CAMERA WORK Gallery)

Camera Work Gallery represented Hoepker for over 20 years, forging a great relationship and sharing his work in many exhibitions and art fairs. In addition to the great professional relationship, a personal one was also formed, with Camera Work recounting his many visits to the gallery with his good friend and fellow legendary photographer Elliott Erwitt.

Camera Work Gallery states, "We mourn the loss of one of the most important German photographers in history, but above all, we mourn Hoepker the man, whom Camera Work represented for over 20 years... The loss of his open, approachable nature and especially his sense of humor leaves a huge gap and he will be greatly missed. His visits to the gallery, often together with his friend and colleague Elliott Erwitt, will remain vivid memories for us."

Kinder an der Berliner Mauer Elsenstrasse Berlin, 1963 (Image credit: © Thomas Hoepker / Courtesy of CAMERA WORK Gallery)

Thomas Hoepker will forever be remembered as one of the greatest photographers, cementing himself in history due to his incredible skill and approachability with the camera. No matter where he turned and pointed his lens, it sought and found humanity, in even the most inhumane moments.

He will continue to be admired for his ability to connect with his subjects and represent that through his images, as even though Hoepker's work would take him to some of the most desolate and impoverished places on Earth, he avoided capturing the blatant exposure of the conditions. This led him to become the first German photographer to join Magnum Photos as a full member, before becoming its president later in life.

Kinder an der Berliner Mauer Bernauer Strasse Berlin, 1963 (Image credit: © Thomas Hoepker / Courtesy of CAMERA WORK Gallery)

His work is a site to behold, and even if you are not familiar with his name, you will no doubt be aware of his work, and the stamp that it has had on the medium.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see his work in person at the incredible art presentation Thomas Hoepker: 15 selected works, on display at Camera Work Gallery, Berlin, Germany until August 17, 2024 – I highly recommend visiting if in Berlin!