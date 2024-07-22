From Muhammad Ali to the Berlin Wall – Thomas Hoepker's work remembered

By
published

Thomas Hoepker commemorated with a new photography exhibition in Berlin

© Thomas Hoepker / Courtesy of CAMERA WORK Gallery
Muhammad Ali Jumping Chicago, 1966 (Image credit: © Thomas Hoepker / Courtesy of CAMERA WORK Gallery)

Earlier this month the photography world was saddened by the news that legendary German photographer Thomas Hoepker had passed away at the age of 88.

To celebrate the life and work of the Magnum photographer, Camera Work Gallery in Berlin, is showing an art presentation in its gallery reception room. Fifteen of Hoepker's most renowned works have been placed on display, including portraits of Muhammed Ali and Andy Warhol, and images from his famous Berlin Wall Children series.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles