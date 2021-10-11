fylm.ai is an all-new online color grading tool for both video and stills photographers

fylm.ai has extensive browser based editing tools for developing your own creative treatments and is designed not just for filmmakers but photographers too.

Launched by the maker of lutify.me, fylm.ai allows users to build color grading looks for both video and stills photography, share and collaborate on styles with co-workers and clients, and download custom LUTs for editing software.

Getting the right ‘look’ for your still images or video is essential to set the mood and make you stand out from the crowd, but finding that ‘look’ and then applying it consistently across multiple images or clips is a challenge.

What film.ai does is provide an extensive color grading toolkit for designing film looks, but then goes a step further and provides AI powered matching tools to apply that look across different still images or video clips.

It’s a browser-based tool operated with tiered subscription plans. No software installation is needed; instead, the powerful grading, matching and collaboration tools work entirely within your browser.

fylm.ai integrates tools for collaborative creative teamwork and also for client preview and approval. (Image credit: fylm.ai)

fylm.ai features

fylm.ai uses the ACES color management system. This stands for Academy Color Encoding System, a system developed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, Technicolor, ARRI, RED, and others.

Its browser based approach has been developed for fast turnaround and collaborative remote working and client approval in a motion picture business where freshness and speed are ever more important.

What’s different about fylm.ai is not that it harnesses LUTs to apply an image ‘look’, but that it can create them in seconds from your own images and adjustments. You can upload a still or a video clip, use the extensive adjustment tools to create your look and then generate a LUT file for download and re-use – LUTs are widely supported by the best video editing sofware, and LUT support now comes with a wide variety of the best photo-editing software applications too.

This LUT creation process has been developed using deep learning neutral networks trained on “millions” of cinematic frames. The Color Match feature can match shots and cameras with “a single click”, the subtractive color model is designed to emulate the behaviour of actual film, and there’s an in-app commenting and approval system.

Once you've designed the creative look you need, you can download it as a LUT for use in your desktop video editing or photo editing software – there's also an xmp Profile download option for Lightroom. (Image credit: fylm.ai)

fylm.ai pricing, with 50% off for early adopters

fylm.ai is available as a Pro Plan at $19/month or as a Team Plan at $49/month, with a 15% discount on both for annual payments. However, the first 500 early adopters will get a 50% reduction with the discount code EARLYADOPTER50OFF. Find out more about features, pricing and plans at film.ai.