FeiyuTech launches Scorp and Scorp Pro 3-axis gimbals for DSLR and mirrorless

Along with DJI and Zhiyun, FeiyuTech is one of the big three camera gimbal makers. FeiyuTech also makes smartphone gimbals and action camera gimbals, but the Scorp and Scorp Pro are at the top of the tree, joining FeiyuTech’s existing AK-series gimbals for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras.

The Scorp design boasts ’Super Anti-Shake’ with a new W9 generation algorithm, Arca Swiss camera plate compatibility, an integrated hanging handle for low angle shooting and ‘Somatic Remote’. The also feature a 1.3-inch touchscreen and Magic Wheel controller for focusing or three-way movements, while regular balancing should be made quicker thanks to 5-way balance adjustment and sliding memory point adjusters.

A clever flip-down ‘aileron’ bracket gives the Scorp design two extra ‘feet’, so it can stand on its own without a tripod.

The Feiyutech Scorp has an 'aileron' bracket that provides two extra feet for a standalone 'tripod' stance. (Image credit: FeiyuTech)

Inside is a 2500mAh battery for up to 8 hours of running time, and support for PD fast charging means it can take as little as 5 minutes charging to offer 30 minutes of operation.

The Scorp Pro brings a maximum payload of 4.8kg, a detachable suspension handle and a flexible axis arm. A telescopic shaft arm should make it easier to mount longer camera-lens combinations without the camera viewfinder fouling the motor.

FeiyuTech says the Scorp has been designed with the Sony A7 series in mind but is compatible with a wide range of cameras:

The FeiyuTech Scorp Pro has a detachable suspension handle, a payload of 4.8kg and is designed for professional use. (Image credit: FeiyuTech)

FeiyuTech Scorp and Scorp Pro pricing

Both Scorp gimbals are available now. The Scorp is priced at $429, while the Scorp Pro costs $659.