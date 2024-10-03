Drag Queens of New York meet Austrian Angels at Leica Gallery in Vienna

The Leitz Photographica Auction has announced a new groundbreaking new format for its annual photographic auction on October 18, 2024, titled “Gestures". This marks the first time the auction will be held directly at the Leica Gallery Vienna.

Beginning October 4, the gallery will also host a corresponding exhibition featuring over 100 auction lots, with free admission for all visitors. Highlights of the auction will showcase influential works from renowned photographers, including Nan Goldin, William Eggleston, Alfred Eisenstaedt, and William Klein.

William Klein’s photograph “Hand, Beyrouth". (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

The upcoming event focuses on the concept of gestures—both literal and metaphorical. The featured works illustrate the rich diversity within the history of photography, encompassing a variety of styles, perspectives, and subjects.



Alexander Sedlak, Managing Director of Leitz Photographica Auction comments:

“Our aim has always been to share the fascination of photography with enthusiasts while igniting a passion in newcomers, this is particularly evident in the exciting selection of lots we are offering as part of ‘Gestures’".



One standout piece is William Klein’s photograph Hand, Beyrouth. “This work exemplifies Klein's relentless, direct, and radical visual language,” explains Caroline Guschelbauer, head of photograph auctions at Leitz Photographica Auction.



“He defies conventional norms by allowing his subjects to engage with the camera in unexpected compositions, often featuring observers at the edge of the frame as unintentional protagonists.” Klein’s use of wide-angle lenses and grainy contrast challenges our perceptions of urban spaces, making “Hand, Beyrouth” from 1963 a prime example of his experimental approach.

William Eggleston’s photograph of the “Kaiserbrunnen” (Imperial Fountain) in Bad Ischl. (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

While gestures are a central theme, some of the auction’s most prestigious lots do not feature human subjects. A notable example is William Eggleston’s photograph of the “Kaiserbrunnen”, the Imperial Fountain in Bad Ischl, Austria.

Eggleston’s democratic working strategy transforms the ordinary into art,” Guschelbauer comments. “In his work, every element holds equal importance, whether it’s a person or an object.”

In 1983, during a visit to the Steirischer Herbst festival, Eggleston captured the Kaiserbrunnen in the Imperial Park, creating tension through selective framing that reveals only part of the story, showcasing the artist's mastery.

In Nan Goldin’s “Jimmy Paulette on David’s Bike,” a gaze—not a gesture—grabs attention. Featured on the cover of the newly expanded edition of Goldin's iconic photobook The Other Side, the photograph offers a confident glimpse into the future of transgender individuals and drag queens—subjects Goldin portrayed in Boston bars from the early 1970s onward.

“This 1991 photograph depicts Goldin’s friends Jimmy and David riding through New York City,” Guschelbauer explains. “Jimmy’s bold gaze reflects an awareness that the self-determination of gender and identity will one day be a reality.”

Another highlight of “Gestures” focuses on the elegance of meticulously executed choreography. In the early 1930s, guests at the Grand Hotel St. Moritz were entertained by waiters on ice skates serving champagne.

René Breguet, the head waiter, displayed such skill that he could leap over chairs without spilling a drop. This impressive feat was captured by Alfred Eisenstaedt in a series published in LIFE Magazine in 1936, documenting the rigorous training required for this artistry.

Image of René Breguet by Alfred Eisenstaedt (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

The “Gestures” auction will take place on October 18, 2024 at the Leica Gallery Vienna, featuring 107 lots from photographers such as Nan Goldin, William Klein, William Eggleston, Horst P. Horst, Harry Callahan, and Robert Frank.

A month later, on November 23, the 45th Leitz Photographica Auction will follow, solidifying its reputation as the leading auction series for cameras and accessories.