Drag Queens of New York meet Austrian Angels at Leica Gallery in Vienna

By
published

The new exhibition and auction "Gestures" showcases a new format for annual photographic auction at Leica Gallery Vienna

Leitz Photographica Auction
Nan Goldin’s “Jimmy Paulette on David’s Bike" (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

The Leitz Photographica Auction has announced a new groundbreaking new format for its annual photographic auction on October 18, 2024, titled “Gestures". This marks the first time the auction will be held directly at the Leica Gallery Vienna. 

Beginning October 4, the gallery will also host a corresponding exhibition featuring over 100 auction lots, with free admission for all visitors. Highlights of the auction will showcase influential works from renowned photographers, including Nan Goldin, William Eggleston, Alfred Eisenstaedt, and William Klein.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles