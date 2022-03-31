Discover the world of macro photography with this FREE Capture Online session

This FREE session will cover all the basics so you can start taking amazing photos of insects, flowers and plants

In the next installment of The Photography Show and Video Show's series of free online sessions, OM System (Olympus) ambassador Geraint Radford will be talking all about macro photography. Discover the secrets to shooting up close and personal to insects, small animals or even plants and flowers.

Macro photography is the art of photographing small subjects up-close, and this can be done either in a studio or in your garden. If you’ve ever wanted to give it a go but didn’t know where to start, this free online session will help you take beautiful images and understand your camera's settings. 

Growing up in the Welsh valleys, Geraint’s affinity for creepy crawlies started from an early age when he and his brother would be on the hunt for bugs, slow worms and other mini beasts. His love for exploring the natural world carried on into his adult life and through photography, Geraint found a way to turn his passion into a career. 

(Image credit: Geraint Radford)

Using his trusty Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III with an Olympus 60mm f/2.8 lens and an Olympus FL-900R flash, Geraint is able to shoot beautiful, clear, crisp images without disturbing his subjects. You may recognize his photos from the BBC, where it’s been used in calendars and magazines, and his work is regularly featured at The Photography Show in Birmingham, England.

If you’re interested in joining Geraint in the next Capture Online session, you can register for free online. Topics will include light, focus stacking and equipment choice followed by a Q&A with Geraint.  Discovering the Macro World with Geraint Radford will live stream on 07 April at 14:30 EST / 19:30 BST / 08 April 05:00 AEST, but don’t worry if you can’t make that time – all live sessions will be available to stream at your convenience.

Emerald Damselfly (Image credit: Geraint Radford)

Cheeky fly (Image credit: Geraint Radford)

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specialises in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylised product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

