"Digital photography is a science and film photography is a chemical miracle" says Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg describes digital photography as science and film photography as a "chemical miracle"

Steven Spielberg has given the best answer I've ever heard about the difference between digital and film: "digital photography is a science and and film photography is a chemical miracle."

He said that during the press junket for the 2017 movie, The Post, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. The interview has recently resurfaced on social media, and his words really hit home even more today – particularly with the explosion in film cameras and film photography we've seen over the past few years. 

