Death threats and outrage after company advertises trophy hunting using photographers image of famous shot wolf

Cheryl Alexander spent months documenting the extraordinary lone wolf before he was killed by a hunter

Takaya the wolf
A still from the YouTube film about Alexander and Takaya made by @call.um_ofthewild (Image credit: @call.um_ofthewild / Nature Atlas Films)

A conservation photographer said on July 26 that she was “horrified” to discover that an image she captured of a wolf in British Columbia known as Takaya has been used to advertise trophy hunting in the area. 

Photographer Cheryl Alexander documented Takaya’s life in the 2019 documentary Takaya: Lone Wolf, and in a book of the same name that was released in September 2020, gaining global recognition. 

