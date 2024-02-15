Cracking coastlines! N-Photo 160 on sale today

While it might not quite be sunbathing weather just yet, the lure of the coast is an all-year-round attraction to photographers. But with the constantly changing tides to account for, there’s more to worry about than with a regular landscape shoot, so in this issue’s lead feature Ross Hoddinott presents his top tips for capturing sensational shots of the seashore.

Of course, this time of year is a very good time to stay inside, too, and food photographer Emma Dunham shares the tricks of the trade with her apprentice for the day, teaching her to capture tantalizing images of tasty treats including delicious desserts, shocking-pink shakes and stacks of syrup-drenched pancakes. Mmmm, pancakes…

Getty Images pro Clive Mason tells how tinkering with his dad’s DSLR led to him becoming one of the top sports ’togs in the business, and the youngest-ever winner of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards shares the story behind her astounding wildlife images.

We put a range of short-telephoto primes that are ideal for portraiture through their paces, with focal lengths between 85mm and 135mm. The Voigtländer 15mm f/4.5 wide prime gets the review treatment. We also test Nikon’s claim that its Z-series teleconverters have no material effect on image quality. Can it really be true?

We’ll show you how to capture caves, get reflective shots of wildlife, be creative with cross-polarization and photograph a mermaid, too!

(Image credit: Future)

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects, and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable subs deal!

Check out our latest subscription offer!

Where to find N-Photo magazine

So rush down to your newsagent today. Or ever better, why not subscribe with this fantastic deal to a print edition, and have the magazine delivered to your door every month?

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Pocket Mags (for Android devices)

• Readly (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)

(Image credit: Future)

If you wanted a printed version of any of our most recent issues we have a selection of back issues to choose from in our online store.

Subscription deals: Our guide to the best photo magazines