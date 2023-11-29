Courting hares and curious cubs among Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice shortlist

Nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts from across the globe can now cast their votes for the photograph they want to win the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award. The collection of 25 unforgettable images encapsulates the mesmerizing beauty of the natural world while shedding light on the profound impact of human actions.

Carefully selected by discerning eyes of the Natural History Museum, London and the international judging panel, these images emerged triumphant from a staggering 49,957 entries spanning 95 countries. The spectrum of captivating snapshots ranges from a pair of courting mountain hares captured in Scotland, to a bull elephant scavenging for rotted fruit and veg at a dump in Tissamaharama, Sri Lanka to a happy turtle with a dragonfly on its nose which also appeared in the comedy wildlife photo awards.

Among the noteworthy contenders is Daniel Dencescu's awe-inspiring capture of a starling murmuration shaped like a giant bird flying above the city of Rome and Britta Jaschinski’s thought-provoking image of animal furs crafted from the skins of the world's most endangered big cats.

Dr. Douglas Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum, expressed his admiration for this year’s submissions, stating, "Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award always offers an astounding selection of images, and this year is no different. We invite the public to join the jury and vote for their favorite; whether breathtaking beauty or a powerful story, it’s sure to be a difficult decision!"

The public can cast their vote either online or by visiting the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum, London up until January 31 2024 and winners will be announced the following month.

For any wildlife enthusiasts who missed out on entering this year's competition, the 60th edition is already open for submissions. To find out more information on how to submit your photos, head to The Natural History Museum website.

