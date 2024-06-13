Content creator? Zhiyun has a new lightweight gimbal just for you

Zhiyun is a leading manufacturer of gimbals and LED lighting for videography and film production, offering products for both amateurs and professionals. The new Zhiyun Weebill 3E is designed for both, offering users a lightweight gimbal option with enhanced stabilization that's ideal for video content creation.

Designed for creators on the move, the Weebill 3E weighs just 990g and folds down into a compact form measuring just 361 x 121 x 265mm – a key feature when traveling.

The ergonomic design is another key factor here, offering comfortable shooting over extended periods. 'Sling Mode 2.5' facilitates users further comfort and control by introducing an attachable wrist rest and adjustable handle, "alleviating over 40% of fatigue while maintaining stability even at extremely low angles".

Feeling comfortable to use is only half the battle, as the main purpose of a gimbal is to aid in the production of a smooth and stabilized image. The Weebill 3E combines pro algorithms and potent motors to create smooth camera movements in several shooting scenarios.

A customizable trigger and function wheel enable the user to control camera settings such as the ISO and the gimbal axes from the handle of the gimbal grip. This is helpful when shooting on the move, and offers more versatility in creating camera movements. This can also be conveniently monitored via an integrated OLED display.

As with all things portable and electronic, power is vital as you do not want to find yourself losing assisted stabilization mid-shoot! Zhiyun states that on a full charge, the Weebill 3E can run for 16 hours without needing a top-up – more than enough time to cover even the longest video shoots. However, if your shoot does run a little longer, the integrated 2650mAh batteries can be operated while charging via USB-C.

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

Other notable features include Bluetooth shutter control, a native portrait switch, a quick-release plate and an attachable tripod.

Although we haven't had a chance to get our hands on the Weebill 3E yet, Zhiyun has a great reputation for producing great stabilizers so I am eager to test this one out.

The Zhiyun Weebill 3E is available now for just $249 / £249 / AU$ 389. It is compatible with most mirrorless cameras, but always double-check that this includes your model before purchase.

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

