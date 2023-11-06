Color coordination and fashion-focused captures snap up top prizes in Dog Photography Awards 2023

Now many photo competitions warm the cockles of heart as of your heart as much as Dog Photographer of the Year. Our four-legged friends not only provide, comfort, joy and a reason to get out of the house, but they make for great subjects too (so long as you’re patient enough). This year’s winners include a disguised Amazakh, a fiercely fashionable poodle, and an elegant Doberman dressed in a tutu.

Split into three categories, the Dog Photographer of the Year Competition showcases the skills, and creative work of dog photographers shot using some of the best cameras mirrorless cameras and DSLRs. The competition is split into four categories Split into four categories: Portraits and Landscapes, Action and, Studio, and Dogs and People. Earlier this year the finalists from each category were announced but after further careful scrutiny by a panel of dog lovers, photographers and founders of the competition Audrey Balot and Claudio Piccoli, the results are in and the winners have been selected.

Ascending Serenity - 1st Place Winner in Portrait & Landscape (Image credit: Sanna Sander)

First-place winners from each category will each receive a €500 cash prize ($520/£430) , a trophy, a fine art print of their winning photo, photography equipment from Sabatini and Manfrotto, and inclusion in the DPA annual book

Swedish photographer Sanna Sander was awarded first place for her carefully composed image of Ascending Serenity showing a dashing azakwakh posing in front of a similarly colored log stack.

Grace Fieselman took second place for her image Serene Snowfall taken of the Australian Shepard Nala while first place winner Sanna Sander also claimed the third spot for her image Monochromatic Illusion taken on a snowy morning between two trees just starting to grow back their leaves.

Stop your motion - 1st place winner in Action category (Image credit: Jacqueline Rüdiger)

In the Action category, Jacqueline Rùdiger's capture of a sighthound landed her first place showing her dog’s muscular body making it perfect for speed. Second place was awarded to Canadian photographer Roberta Holden for her well-timed capture Moment of Entry showing the interlay of air, ice and water as a dog jumps while third place went to Anne Laurie Leger for their image of a reflection shot of a do catching a frisbee with a bright orange sunset background.

Ballerina took the top spot in the studio category for her photo of an elegant Doberman posed in a black tutu, second prize went to Carla Gea Perales for their image of a poodle titled Let’s Dance while third place went to Tiss Bennergärd for a

A photo inspired by artist Caravaggio featuring a fashion poodle took first place, an elegant black and white capture titled Facing the Immensity Together taken by Emma Gough from New Zealand came second and a portrait of Timber and Kate by Jane Thompson came in third.

Caravaggio Today - 1st Place in Dogs & People (Image credit: Mercury Megalouidis)

This year’s competition was made possible thanks to Celebra, Profoto (who make some of the best photography lighting kits) and Dog Photography Masters who offer online courses in editing, lighting and shooting dog photos. To see the complete finalist's gallery find out information on how to enter next year’s competition and discover the back story behind the images, head to the DPA website.

Check out our top tips for capturing incredible pet portraits at home straight from the professionals