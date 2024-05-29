Canon launches Women Who Empower campaign in Nigeria to combat gender inequality in the visual arts

Canon's new campaign sets out to empower women in Nigeria, who earn 45% less than men in similar roles, and account for 70% of the country's poor

Canon Central and North Africa has teamed up with Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) to launch the Women Who Empower Women campaign across Nigeria. 

The initiative aims to uplift and empower women in the imaging and print industries, offering workshops, networking events, and mentorship programs with Canon representatives and industry professionals. 

