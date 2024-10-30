Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera drops to just £827 in this unbelievable deal!

Looking for a full-frame camera that's compact, lightweight, and still packs serious muscle? The Canon EOS R8 could be the answer, and we have just spotted a deal that is so good, that one of our team has already bought one. John Lewis is offering this full-frame camera body for just £827 using a £400 instant discount code - which is about £470 cheaper than anywhere else we can find it in the UK. This offer may not last for long - as it could well be a pricing error - and if it isn't it will sell out really quickly. Either way it is the best early Black Friday camera deal we have seen so far.

Canon EOS R8 | £1,699.99 | £827

SAVE £872 at John Lewis with voucher Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used! Apply promo code CANON400 at checkout to get this price.

I've been using the EOS R system since day one, and this is one of the most amazing RF bodies that Canon has yet released. I couldn't quite believe it until I used it: the Canon EOS R8 is the same size as the super-svelte Canon EOS RP but weighs even less – and packs even more firepower.

The fact that it shoots at 40fps is absolutely mindblowing – that's faster than the flagship Canon EOS R3! It also captures 4K video up to 60p (oversampled from 6K), has a crazy-high ISO of 102,400 (expandable to 204,800), has microphone and headphone jacks, Canon's clever new Multi-Function Shoe that communicates with and powers accessories… it's just a brilliant all-rounder. And at this price, it's even more brilliant!

