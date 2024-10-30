Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera drops to just £827 in this unbelievable deal!

Get Canon's smallest, lightest, yet incredibly formidable full-frame camera, the EOS R8 for £827

Looking for a full-frame camera that's compact, lightweight, and still packs serious muscle? The Canon EOS R8 could be the answer, and we have just spotted a deal that is so good, that one of our team has already bought one. John Lewis is offering this full-frame camera body for just £827 using a £400 instant discount code - which is about £470 cheaper than anywhere else we can find it in the UK. This offer may not last for long - as it could well be a pricing error - and if it isn't it will sell out really quickly. Either way it is the best early Black Friday camera deal we have seen so far.

Canon EOS R8 | £1,699.99 | £827 SAVE £872 at John Lewis with voucher Apply promo code CANON400 at checkout to get this price.

Canon EOS R8 | £1,699.99 | £827
SAVE £872 at John Lewis with voucher Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used! Apply promo code CANON400 at checkout to get this price.

