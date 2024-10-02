Cat collar cam! The world's smallest 4K vlogging cam is 'Purrfect' (sorry) for seeing where a kitty goes!

What happens if you attach tiny action cameras to a pair of adventurous cats? YouTuber Half Asleep Chris was prepared to find out – and to set them a tunnel-based challenge to explore.

Incredible Cat Tunnels - YouTube Watch On

Half Aleep Chris is a cat-loving Lego fan who produces some of the best YouTube content there is (assuming, that is, you love cats or Lego), and that hasn't gone unnoticed by the Insta360 team who have provided him with the cameras to record this video of his cats Ralph and Bella.

The camera is called the "World's smallest 4K vlogging camera" by Chris in the video, and it's hard to argue with that. There was a minor controversy about Insta360 encouraging reviewers to create videos without mentioning the downsides or sponsorship, but this is clearly declared and not a review, so there isn't an issue here. If you want an unsponsored assessment, you can check my Insta360 Go 3S review, not to mention our guide to the best body cameras and best action cameras.

Chris took the opportunity provided by his sponsor to extend his 'catio' (cat patio) and record the cats' adventures using one of the Insta360 Go 3S action cameras in "Interval Video" mode. This is a feature which deliberately captures short clips a few minutes apart, providing a lot of moments from a longer day than you'd get if you just recorded until the battery died.

That makes a lot of sense, as the battery life is effectively extended without needing to pop the cam into the Action Pod to charge it, and Insta360's software allows to auto-edit clips (as is becoming quite a social trend).

I've got to admit that when I reviewed the Insta360 Go 3S I didn't think to attach it to a cat but – in my defence – we don't have one of our own and I'm not sure it'd be a good idea to send a camera into a neighbouring house, even to assess the quality of the 4K video!

