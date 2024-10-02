Cat collar cam! The world's smallest 4K vlogging cam is 'Purrfect' (sorry) for seeing where a kitty goes!

By
published

Cat exploration! Cat Fight! All recorded from cameras worn by cats. YouTuber shows the possibilities of the action-cam/body cam hybrid.

Ralph the cat with a Insta360 Go 3S
(Image credit: Half Asleep Chris)

What happens if you attach tiny action cameras to a pair of adventurous cats? YouTuber Half Asleep Chris was prepared to find out – and to set them a tunnel-based challenge to explore.

Incredible Cat Tunnels - YouTube Incredible Cat Tunnels - YouTube
Watch On

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles