Buy one, get one free on the best digital photo frame from Nixplay

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Save $190 / £180 in this fantastic BOGOF offer from NixPlay!

NixPlay photo frame two-for-one offer
(Image credit: Future)

Struck for something to get your mom for Mother's Day in the US or you're looking for a great present idea in general in the UK? Well, I've got a deal that will suit both needs, no matter which side of the pond you're located!

Nixplay, who make some of the best digital photo frames, are running a brilliant offer for a buy one and get one free on their 10.1" HD matte touchscreen Wi-Fi digital frame, this is a great gift for you or a loved one and can even pre-load your Nixplay frame with photos, videos, and a gift message in the app before it’s opened - making it an extra special gift!

NixPlay 10.1" digital frame|was $379.98|now $189.98 🇺🇸 SAVE $190 at NixPlay.

NixPlay 10.1" digital frame|was $379.98|now $189.98
🇺🇸 SAVE $190 at NixPlay. With a two-for-one offer, you can get two for the price of one on this fantastic digital photo frame with smart centering to make sure all images fill the frame perfectly every time.

View Deal
NixPlay 10.1" digital frame|was £359.98|now £179.99 🇬🇧 SAVE £180 at NixPlay.

NixPlay 10.1" digital frame|was £359.98|now £179.99
🇬🇧 SAVE £180 at NixPlay. With a BOGOF offer, you can get two for the price of one on this fantastic digital photo frame with smart centering to make sure all images fill the frame perfectly every time.

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

