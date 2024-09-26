Blink security cameras slashed ahead of Amazon Prime Big Day deals

The run-up to all the camera deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days in early October has well and truly begun. Ahead of Amazon's big Black Friday taster, it's slashed its range of Blink security camera bundles. In fact, there's so much off the RRP that it feels like daylight robbery! Amazon's Blink Smart Security system includes some of the best outdoor and indoor security cameras on the market, making these deals particularly tantalizing.

The bundles in question include the Blink Outdoor 4, Blink Mini 2 and Blink Video Doorbell. To get the best bang for your buck you can pick up a dual bundle including the Blink Outdoor 4 and Mini 2 bundle for just $49.99. This represents a princely saving of 64%. If you're new to the home security game then the Blink Whole Home Bundle is a great place to start. It includes the Blink Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 for just $89.97. This represents a very respectable saving of 55%. Finally, you can save a cool 50% by picking up the Blink Video Doorbell for just $30!

Blink Outdoor 4 + Mini 2|was $139.98|Now $49.99

SAVE $89.99 at Amazon. Cover your home inside and outside with this dual bundle including the Blink Outdoor 4 and Mini 2. The former boasts a two-year battery life, providing long-term peace of mind.



💰 Inside and outside coverage

✅ Outdoor 4 has two-year battery life

❌ Some features require a subscription

Blink Whole Home Bundle |was $199.97|Now $89.97

SAVE $110 at Amazon If you’re looking to dip your toe into the world of home surveillance for the first time, this great-value bundle includes the Blink Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2.



💰 Great-value starter bundle

✅ Compatible with Amazon Alexa

❌ Some features require a subscription

Blink Video Doorbell|was $59.99|Now $29.99

SAVE $30 at Amazon Knock, knock. Who’s there? The Blink Video Doorbell lets you keep tabs on who's knocking, via your smartphone, even when you’re not home.



💰 Great price for a smart doorbell

✅ Wired or wireless installation

❌ Ring Doorbell has a larger field of view

Amazon's Blink Smart Security System provides indoor and outdoor surveillance and is compatible with Amazon Alexa. The Blink Outdoor 4 is a wireless smart security camera. It boasts a two-year battery life, day-and-night video capabilities, enhanced motion detection and more. The Blink Mini 2 is a plug-in smart security camera for indoor use, but can be upgraded for outdoor use with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter. Its feature set isn't as impressive as the Outdoor 4, but it still has nighttime video capabilities and motion detection, and can even link up with the Blink Video Doorbell as a chime.

If you're looking for the best doorbell camera, the Video Doorbell can be connected to existing doorbell wiring or installed wirelessly, while sending alerts to your smartphone when somebody comes a knocking. All three Blink devices provide 1080p HD footage.