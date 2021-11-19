Black Friday Panasonic Lumix S1H price crash – get $500 off today!

This Black Friday camera deal from Panasonic may very well be the best we'll see. The S1H is Panasonic's full-frame, pro camera aimed at filmmakers, and now there's $500 off. For just $3498, you can own a 24-megapixel camera capable of 4k and 6K video, anamorphic recording, 10-bit color and 60fps continuous shooting.

If you were ever unsure about how good the Panasonic S1H is for video perhaps the fact it became the first Netflix-certified mirrorless camera will convince you. Netflix requires cameras to include a true UHD 4K sensor, a capture format with a minimum of 10-bit data rates of 240Mb/s and a log capture transfer function.

The Panasonic S1H might be a little on the chunky side for a mirrorless camera but compared to cinema cameras, it's pretty compact. It's capable of shooting 6K in either a 3:2 ratio at 24p and 10-bit 4:2:0 or 5.9K in a more conventional 1:9 ratio at 30p/25p/24p. It's worth noting, the 6K video feature isn't necessarily to produce 6K movies but so you can crop in during editing for 4K output.

It includes Dual Native ISO, up to 60fps burst shooting mode (for low res jpgs), a fully articulating screen, a high resolution 5.76 million dots viewfinder, dual SD UHS-II card slots, 14+ stops of dynamic and 2 stops of sensor-shift image stabilization.

