Popular

Black Friday Panasonic Lumix S1H price crash – get $500 off today!

By

The Panasonic S1H is capable of 6K video, it's excellent for still photography and now it's just $3498

black friday camera deals
(Image credit: Future)

This Black Friday camera deal from Panasonic may very well be the best we'll see. The S1H is Panasonic's full-frame, pro camera aimed at filmmakers, and now there's $500 off. For just $3498, you can own a 24-megapixel camera capable of 4k and 6K video, anamorphic recording, 10-bit color and 60fps continuous shooting.

Panasonic S1H |

Panasonic S1H | was $3998 | NOW $3498
Save $500 on the Panasonic S1H when you buy it direct from Adorama. This full-frame, powerhouse of a camera is 26-megapixels, can shoot in 6K and has 5-axis of in-body image stabilization.
US deal

View Deal

If you were ever unsure about how good the Panasonic S1H is for video perhaps the fact it became the first Netflix-certified mirrorless camera will convince you. Netflix requires cameras to include a true UHD 4K sensor, a capture format with a minimum of 10-bit data rates of 240Mb/s and a log capture transfer function. 

The Panasonic S1H might be a little on the chunky side for a mirrorless camera but compared to cinema cameras, it's pretty compact. It's capable of shooting 6K in either a 3:2 ratio at 24p and 10-bit 4:2:0 or 5.9K in a more conventional 1:9 ratio at 30p/25p/24p. It's worth noting, the 6K video feature isn't necessarily to produce 6K movies but so you can crop in during editing for 4K output.

It includes Dual Native ISO, up to 60fps burst shooting mode (for low res jpgs), a fully articulating screen, a high resolution 5.76 million dots viewfinder, dual SD UHS-II card slots, 14+ stops of dynamic and 2 stops of sensor-shift image stabilization. 

Read more:

Best Black Friday camera deals
Best 4K camera for video
Best L mount lenses

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specialises in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylised product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles