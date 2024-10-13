Björk to release photography book of her epic 4-year tour with photos by Santiago Felipe

Icelandic singer Björk has announced the upcoming release of Cornucopia: The Book, a 480-page, high-quality volume of photographs chronicling her celebrated Cornucopia Tour.

The epic tour ran from May 06 2019 to December 05 2023, featuring imagery and projections by director Tobias Gremmler, performed with The Hamrahlíð Choir, alongside other musical and visual artists.

The It's Oh So Quiet singer is a multidisciplinary artist whose career began in 1977, and is known for her distinct three-octave vocal range, manipulation of musical genres and rare style.

(Image credit: Santiago Felipe / Björk Cornucopia)

All the photos were taken by photographer Santiago Felipe, showcased in the 22 x 30 x 4cm book that features 313 color images. It also boasts design features such as a softcover with flaps, sewn sections, and is printed in HUV-offset and fluorescent colors on hi-gloss paper with high-gloss varnish – perfectly reflecting the unique style of its subject matter.

Björk said of the project:

"I'm proud to announce the release of Cornucopia: The Book. This book documents my five-year tour, Cornucopia, designed by M/M Paris, with images shot by photographer Santiago Felipe.

(Image credit: Santiago Felipe / Björk Cornucopia)

"Before this tour, I spent a decade working with 360° sound and visual software in virtual reality and animation, creating Biophilia, the first app album, and later Vulnicura as a VR album.

"I was deeply inspired by the idea of a fully-immersive experience, spending a spring in an Icelandic lighthouse, spreading Utopia into fully surround speakers. My intention was to bring what we had created for 21st Century VR into a 19th Century theatre – taking it from the headset to the stage.

(Image credit: Santiago Felipe / Björk Cornucopia)

"This vision was realized with 27 moving curtains that captured projections on different textures and LED screens, creating a digitally animated show: a modern lanterna magica for live music. I also wanted to feature bespoke instruments: a magnetic harp, an aluphone, a circular flute, and a reverb chamber, specially built with an audio architect to enhance the most intimate version of a performance – in a personal chapel.

“Throughout this tale, there is a subplot woven in: a second story of an avatar – a modern marionette who alchemically mutates, from puppet to puppet, from the injury of a heart wound to a fully healed state. I hope you enjoy it."

The book will be out on November 15 via One Little Independent Records, and can be pre-ordered for £60 (approximately $78 / AU$116) from the Björk Official Store.

