Björk to release photography book of her epic 4-year tour with photos by Santiago Felipe

Björk: Cornucopia is a photography book that's a feast for the eyes, with sewn sections, fluorescent colors and high-gloss varnish

Björk on stage in a spikey costume
(Image credit: Santiago Felipe / Björk Cornucopia)

Icelandic singer Björk has announced the upcoming release of Cornucopia: The Book, a 480-page, high-quality volume of photographs chronicling her celebrated Cornucopia Tour. 

The epic tour ran from May 06 2019 to December 05 2023, featuring imagery and projections by director Tobias Gremmler, performed with The Hamrahlíð Choir, alongside other musical and visual artists.

