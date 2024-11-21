The 360-degree camera is an amazing thing, and Ricoh is the pioneering company behind a key part of the technology that helps achieve this. A technology, by the way, that rumors suggest certain other brands might be wising up to (but I'll get to that in a moment). That means when we see their own 360-degree camera massively discounted it's very much worth looking at.
Who, though, is it for? Not everyone any more. I maintain a guide to the best 360-degree cameras and many of the latest are action-focused, like the amazing (and still cheaper) Insta360 X4. The Theta X, though, does have a lot of merit, especially for certain workflows, and the price reductions are tempting.
SAVE £140 With the ability to capture 60-megapixel 360-degree photos or 5.7K immersive 360-degree video from back-to-back lenses, with a 2.25-inch touchscreen built-in this device is ideal for VR content and business applications like real estate imaging.
📸 60MP (11008 x 5504)
🎥 5.7K
DCW review: ★★★★½
✅ High-quality still images
✅ Time-shift feature so photographer can easily escape images
❌ No video app (unlike Insta360)
Looking for another seller:
🇬🇧 Park cameras: £749 £579