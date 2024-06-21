Benro launches video tripod with super cheap price tag with pro-grade specs

Benro is no stranger to the world of the best tripods and best video tripods and quite often offers a range of products to suit anyone a wide range of budgets. Well, Benro has gone and done it again with the announcement of the KH25PC and KH26PC Video Tripod Kits that offer great specs at an affordable price point for filmmakers.

Benro KH25PC and KH26PC (Image credit: Benro)

The new Benro KH26PC tripod is designed to support compact video cameras, DSLRs, and also still cameras with long lenses, accommodating a maximum weight of 6.8kg this is a great solution for those either using heavy cine lenses or slightly older or chunkier best cinema cameras on the market.

This model is an upgrade from the popular Benro KH26P, offering enhanced weight capacity and compatibility with additional camera plates through its included video head. The head itself features a continuous pan-drag system, allowing for adjustable tension during left-to-right panning, ensuring smooth and stable movement while recording video.

Both the KH26PC and the smaller KH25PC tripods feature 60mm bowls and head-mounted bubble levels to maintain proper alignment and facilitate accurate camera positioning and level panning. However, it would have been nice to see these sticks use the universal 75mm bowl, so as you progress in your career, you could swap out for a better fluid head and still use the tripod legs—just remember that when buying.

Each of these models also includes an interchangeable pan arm, suitable for both right- and left-handed users, which is great news for your lefties out there!

(Image credit: Benro)

The Benro KH25PC is robust yet lightweight, with an adjustable height range from 75cm to 156cm, while the KH26PC extends further from 87.5cm to an impressive 184.5cm. Both tripods are equipped with twist-lock levers on their dual-stage legs, enabling quick and precise height adjustments on the fly.

The KH25PC can be compacted to 79cm, while the KH26PC to 91cm, making them both convenient to transport between shots or putting in storage between jobs.



The Benro KH25PC is currently on the market for $159.95 / £180 while the larger Benro KH26PC is on sale for $199.95 / £200 - all-in-all I think these are incredible prices for two very good tripods for either those just starting out in filmmaking or those looking for some low-cost alternatives when traveling.