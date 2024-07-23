Back from a 12-year hiatus Simon Frederick launches new exhibition: Dualities in Monochrome

Simon Frederick launches new exhibition: Dualities in Monochrome at the Leica Gallery London

If you enjoy using the latest and best Leica cameras you would have heard about the black-and-white-only camera, the Leica M11 Monochrom. Well, the Leica Gallery in London will present a new exhibition titled Dualities in Monochrome, a photographic series by acclaimed artist, photographer, filmmaker, and broadcaster Simon Frederick, marking his return to the contemporary art scene after a 12-year hiatus.

Simon Frederick's work has been showcased both internationally and nationally, including a solo exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London. His series Black is the New Black, featuring portraits from his renowned documentary of the same name, was displayed from September 2018 to January 2019. This exhibition made history by contributing the largest group of African-Caribbean sitters to the National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection.

