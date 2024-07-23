Back from a 12-year hiatus Simon Frederick launches new exhibition: Dualities in Monochrome

If you enjoy using the latest and best Leica cameras you would have heard about the black-and-white-only camera, the Leica M11 Monochrom. Well, the Leica Gallery in London will present a new exhibition titled Dualities in Monochrome, a photographic series by acclaimed artist, photographer, filmmaker, and broadcaster Simon Frederick, marking his return to the contemporary art scene after a 12-year hiatus.

Simon Frederick's work has been showcased both internationally and nationally, including a solo exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London. His series Black is the New Black, featuring portraits from his renowned documentary of the same name, was displayed from September 2018 to January 2019. This exhibition made history by contributing the largest group of African-Caribbean sitters to the National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection.

From Simon Frederick's new exhibition: Dualities in Monochrome (Image credit: Simon Frederick)

In addition to his photographic accomplishments, Frederick has created, produced, and directed numerous award-winning television series such as They’ve Gotta Have Us and The Outsiders? He also served as the lead judge, alongside Isabella Rossellini, on Sky’s Master of Photography. This year, Frederick made his stage directorial debut with Unseen Unheard: The Untold Breast Cancer Stories of Black Women.

In Dualities in Monochrome, Frederick eliminates all color to use a graphic juxtaposition of black and white, intensifying the tension between internal and external realms. This approach draws our attention to the raw power and majestic movement of each pose created by the subject’s monumental physique. The subjects are portrayed as undeniably strong yet reveal moments of vulnerability, symbolizing the duality of fragility and strength inherent in the human condition.

From Simon Frederick's new exhibition: Dualities in Monochrome (Image credit: Simon Frederick)

The works in Dualities in Monochrome are visually stunning and delve deeply into the experiences and contradictions that shape our collective lives. While the exhibition highlights the specific experiences of Black men, it also addresses the universal human need for understanding, compassion, and regard.

The series features the striking form of actor Welket Bungué, who has had a stellar career in German, Portuguese, and Brazilian productions, with over 40 films and series to his name, including David Cronenberg’s latest film Crimes of the Future.

The exhibition will showcase 11 works, all available for sale for the first time, from July 26 to September 22, 2024, at the Leica Gallery London, 64-66 Duke Street Mayfair, London, W1K 6JD.