Aura makes the best digital picture frames – and has some brilliant Black Friday bargains

Digital photo frames make fantastic gifts for the upcoming holiday season. Aura makes some of the very best, and has some decent Black Friday deals on selected frames, where you can save between $10 and $50 on its most popular models when you buy direct from Aura's online store – plus there are additional savings if you buy multiple frames. Oh, and they'll throw in an extra $10 discount with the code GIFT24-GQEHE on top of your entire order.

What makes Aura frames particularly fabulous for gifting is that you can preload them with images without first opening the box. A QR code on the outer packaging enables you to upload your images to the cloud, then they automatically appear on the frame as soon as the recipient sets it up. It's ideal for loading up with pictures of the kids when gifting to grandparents and the like.

Aura Carver: was $149 now $139 at Aura Home Save $10 Carver is Aura's most popular frame, with a 10.1-inch landscape display with 1280 x 800 HD resolution. While the frame only works in landscape orientation, portrait images are neatly displayed side-by-side. Aura will knock an extra $15 off when you buy two, so why not get one as a gift and one for yourself?

Aura Carver: was $179 now $139 at Aura Home Save $40 Carver Mat offers everything the regular Carver frame does but with a slimline bezel and lovely mat inset that looks like traditional heavy paper stock. Once again, there's a $15 additional saving if you buy two in the same order.

Aura Mason: was $199 now $169 at Aura Home Save $30 The Mason has a smaller 9-inch screen but with a higher 1600 x 1200 resolution. It's a dual-orientation frame, so can be used in either portrait or landscape orientations, automatically rotating and cropping images to fill the frame. Aura is again offering a further $15 discount if you buy two.

Aura Walden: was $299 now $249 at Aura Home Save $50 The Walden packs a 1600 x 1200 HD display into a stunning 15-inch frame with an anti-glare, matt-finish screen that is certain to turn heads. Like the Mason, it's also dual-orientation – just flip the frame and images are rotated and centered automatically. It can be wall-mounted with the included kit or set on a table – and yes, there's the $15 discount if you get two.

All Aura frames are Wi-Fi connected, enabling you to easily upload photos from your phone or computer. Because images are stored in the cloud, rather than on the frame itself, you can add an unlimited number of photos and videos, and invite family and friends to fill the frame using the free Aura app. The frames feature a touch bar on the top, enabling you to swipe to change photos, as well as access settings, without getting fingerprints on the screen.

While these deals are to be found on Aura's own online store (don't forget to use the code GIFT24-GQEHE for an extra $10 saving!), other retailers may well get in on the action as the competition to offer the best Black Friday deals hots up, so also check the offers below…

Also consider the Lexar Pexar, which currently has a 20% off Black Friday deal – and don't miss our buyers' guide to the best digital photo frames