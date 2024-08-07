Astrophotographers prepare for “the best meteor shower of the year” according to NASA

The Perseids Meteor Shower is an annual meteor shower that peaks in mid-August, with up to 100 meteors per hour

The Perseids Meteor Shower
The Perseids Meteor Shower (Image credit: NASA/Preston Dyches)

The Perseid meteor shower, called “the best meteor shower of the year” by NASA, will peak on August 11, from dusk until before dawn on August 12. 

Known as the Perseids, the meteor shower is visible every summer from mid July to late August. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

