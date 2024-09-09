Astronaut Matthew Dominick shares his favorite photographs he’s taken from space in first-ever astronaut interview from the ISS cupola

"We're going 17,500 mph making a lap around the Earth every 90 minutes," said Matthew Dominick from the ISS. "If I don't get the lighting right or the setup right on a pass, I can wait 90 minutes and I'll get a chance to do it again.”

Astronaut Matthew Dominick gives an interview from the ISS
(Image credit: Scientific American / Matthew Dominick)

In a world first, NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick recently gave an interview from the cupola on the International Space Station.

In the conversation with Rachel Feltman, host of Scientific American podcast, Dominick spoke about his favorite photographs, life in space, and what it feels like to not walk since March. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

