Architectural Photography: growing competition releases artsy shortlist

Extravagant train stations and mirror illusions are among the shortlisted images at the 2022 Architectural Photography Awards shortlist. Now in its 10th year, the APA celebrates photographers that encapsulate beautiful buildings, seek out new innovative designs and offer a different perspective on the world.

The competition is split into six categories; interior, exterior, sense of place, buildings in use and mobile. For a photographer working on a series of photos, there is also the portfolio category which is awarded to a body of work consisting of 3 or more images. Every year there is a particular theme for both the mobile and portfolio category and for 2022 they are bridges and transport hubs respectively.

• These are the best tilt-shift lenses (opens in new tab) - perfect for architectural photography

This year, photographers from 64 countries entered, which is a big increase on last year’s 42. For each category, four photographers were selected to be shortlisted and stand-out shortlisted images include the Chapel of Sound in Chengde by Kangyu Hu (Interiors), High-Density City in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong by William Shum (mobile) and Glass Floor in Tokyo by Tom Ponessa (buildings in use).

Yuyuan Garden Station in Shanghai, China (Image credit: Xhang Xiuning)

In the portfolio category, Zhang Xiuning wowed the judges with a series of photos taken at Yuyuan Garden Station in Shanghai China showing off its wavey, LED canopy. Simon Kennedy's photos of Istanbul Airport in Turkey which oozes Arabid design and Kangyu Hu's photos of Shenzhen Bao'an International airport also made it into the top selection.

An unusual-looking primary school in Seyyed Bar, Iran taken by Deed Studio, a vernacular animal shed in Lissewege, Belgium by Servass Van Belle and Autumn in the Stone Forest in Kunming from Eric Siedner made it to the sense of place shortlist.

Chapel of Sound in Chengde (Image credit: Kangyu Hu)

Paul Finch, program director of the World Architecture Festival (WAF) says, “'Now that 'everyone's a photographer, the importance of good architectural photography has increased because of the myriad images that potential clients (and award judges!) encounter every day. The APA program is an annual reminder of how architectural photography can enhance our understanding of design, rather than merely recording what is there. Long may it continue"

Overall winners will be announced at the end of WAF on Friday 2 December and from each category, there will be two winners; the WAF delegates winner and the jury's choice. From November 30 - December 2, shortlisted photographs will be exhibited at the WAF in Lisbon.

Image 1 of 4 Istanbul Airport, Turkey (Image credit: Simon Kennedy) Jadgal Primary School in Seyyed Bar, Iran (Image credit: Deed Studio) Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, China (Image credit: Kangyu Hu) High-Density City in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong (Image credit: William Shum)

Today's best sony a7 iv deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,498 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,499.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,499.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Check out our 10 pro photography tips for better city and architectural shots at night (opens in new tab).