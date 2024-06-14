Annie Leibovitz releases new "Picture of health" para athlete campaign for Bupa—100 days before Paris 2024

The 'Picture of Health' campaign celebrates the diverse health stories, launched 100 days before the Paralympic Games

Róża Kozakowska is a shot put and club throw Paralympic athlete from Poland. Here she can be seen holding a shot put against a cloudy sky
(Image credit: Annie Leibovitz / Bupa)

Private healthcare company Bupa and photographer Annie Leibovitz have unveiled a series of portraits showing what health means to six Paralympic and Para athletes in the countdown to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in August. 

Bupa is the Official Healthcare Partner to the National Paralympic Associations in the UK, Spain, Australia, Chile, Mexico and Poland. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

