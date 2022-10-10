Amazon sale starts early: these Blink security cameras are under half price!

The Amazon Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) doesn't actually start until tomorrow (Tuesday), but Amazon has already started to discount some of its own brand products. And this Blink security camera deal is mouth-wateringly tempting. It allows you to get set up with a two-camera indoor security set-up with a pair of Blink Indoor cameras for just $29.99 - that's a massive saving of $35 (opens in new tab). And what's more you don't need to be a Prime member to get this discount!

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini twin pack | was $64.99 | now $29.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $35 This new miniature-home security camera system has never been more affordable – bringing this budget-priced wired camera to a new low price. When the motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras record the event to the cloud and send an alert to your smartphone. At this price you essentially get two cameras for the price of one



Other security camera deals in Amazon sale

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor + Floodlight twin pack | was $209.98 | now $114.98 (opens in new tab)

Save $95 This is a fantastic deal on Blink's new floodlight exterior cameras. You get two third-generation security cameras with 700 lumen LED floodlights - so you can light out your outdoor space and film your visitors. Available in black or white.



(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor | was $99.99 | now $59.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $40 at Amazon The Outdoor is fully weatherproof, so you can use it in your yard without worrying. But, as it is battery-operated, it is just as useful inside the home too.

(opens in new tab) Ring Floodlight Cam | was $179.99 | now $139.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $60 This is a full-monty outdoor option with two spotlights that can be positioned to cover your yard or garden to give you the best surveillance. It does need mains power.



