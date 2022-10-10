Amazon sale starts early: these Blink security cameras are under half price!

By Chris George
published

Keep an eye on your property and loved ones - save $35 on this pair of Blink Mini security cameras and save $29.99

Blink Indoor twin-pack deal
(Image credit: Amazon)

The Amazon Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) doesn't actually start until tomorrow (Tuesday), but Amazon has already started to discount some of its own brand products. And this Blink security camera deal is mouth-wateringly tempting. It allows you to get set up with a two-camera indoor security set-up with a pair of Blink Indoor cameras for just $29.99 - that's a massive saving of $35 (opens in new tab). And what's more you don't need to be a Prime member to get this discount!

Blink Mini twin pack | was $64.99 | now $29.99
Save $35 This new miniature-home security camera system has never been more affordable – bringing this budget-priced wired camera to a new low price. When the motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras record the event to the cloud and send an alert to your smartphone. At this price you essentially get two cameras for the price of one

Other security camera deals in Amazon sale

Blink Outdoor + Floodlight twin pack | was $209.98 | now $114.98
Save $95 This is a fantastic deal on Blink's new floodlight exterior cameras. You get two third-generation security cameras with 700 lumen LED floodlights - so you can light out your outdoor space and film your visitors. Available in black or white.

Blink Outdoor | was $99.99 | now $59.99
Save $40 at Amazon The Outdoor is fully weatherproof, so you can use it in your yard without worrying. But, as it is battery-operated, it is just as useful inside the home too.

Ring Floodlight Cam | was $179.99 | now $139.99
Save $60 This is a full-monty outdoor option with two spotlights that can be positioned to cover your yard or garden to give you the best surveillance. It does need mains power.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

