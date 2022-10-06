Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: the camera deals we expect on Prime Day 2

Amazon has started the holiday shopping season early this year with a brand new event, Prime Early Access Sale which will take place on October 11-12, 2022.

Much like its Prime Day summer sale, this new event will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members in just 15 countries including the USA and the UK. The other countries included are Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.

The retailer is pitching Prime Early Access Sale as its introduction to the holiday shopping season with hundreds of thousands of deals set to go live over 48 hour period. Taking place just six weeks before Black Friday 2022 (opens in new tab). So, this is an opportunity to spread out your seasonal spending during times of high inflation and the ongoing credit crunch.

Prime Early Access Sale - is this Prime Day 2?

While Amazon isn't officially using the Prime Day 2 term for this next big sale event across October 11 - 12, it is theoretically the same set-up as the regular summer blowout but will kickstart the holiday season spending. It's another two days of deals available exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so you'll need to sign up for a free trial or have an active membership.

Make the most of Prime Early Access Sale

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you will be disappointed to learn that you won't be able to access the vast discounts during the Prime Early Access Sale event. However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales. Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Earl Access is over? If you sign up now, you'll be well within the cancellation period once Prime Day has finished.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in the Prime Early Access Sale – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

When will the Prime Early Access start?

This new event will officially begin, on October, 11 and end October, 12, and we expect deals to go live on Monday, October, 10 at Midnight (region time-dependent).

If you do miss out on this new event itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Black Friday 2022 deals just around the corner, and after that Cyber Monday camera deals, and then the Christmas deals will be about at the end of the year too - so you have plenty of time to shop.

However, if you are wanting to take advantage of this new sale we expect that Amazon will provide great discounts on their own brand devices such as Ring, Blink, Echo, etc to make this event a worthwhile exercise for the retailer.

We must also note that other retailers have also got on board with this early holiday shopping event, such as DJI running a "DJI Store Sale" while, DJI offering is available on Amazon, to get the most out of the sale you need to buy direct from the DJI website - However, to keep things easy when we spot great deals across Prime Day Early Access Sale we will be added these deals to this page to make your buying journey that little bit easier.

How to find the best deals

Of course, the best Prime Early Access Sale deals will be on this page as soon as they launch. We’ll bring you the top bargains from all the best brands when the discounts start rolling in. But there are a lot of different cameras to choose from, and it can get overwhelming at times, especially for photography beginners. We recommend making the most of our extensive camera knowledge to make sure you buy the right bit of kit for you come Black Friday.

If you're new to photography, a good grounding point is to start with our best camera for beginners (opens in new tab) guide. Once you've got a feel for which type of camera might suit your needs best, check out our separate guides on the best camera for photography (opens in new tab), the best mirrorless camera (opens in new tab), or the best Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and if you want to take advantage of the lowering prices of DSLRs, check out our best DSLR guide – we've got the latest advice on them all.

