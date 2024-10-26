Amazing building with astounding aurora wins Architecture Photography MasterPrize award

About the Architecture Photography MasterPrize (Image credit: Architecture Photography MasterPrize) The Architecture Photography MasterPrize awards the greatest architectural photographs and is organized by the Architecture MasterPrize, whose mission is to advance the appreciation of quality architectural design worldwide.

The winners have been revealed for the 2024 Architecture Photography MasterPrize, which celebrates the very best in images of man-made structures. The competition has two overall winners – Interior Architecture Photography of the Year and Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year – awarding both professional and student architectural photographers.

The main image above, of Cabane du Glacier de Tortin, was taken by photographer Albrecht Voss. "The pictures of the 2024-built accommodation designed by architect Snorre Stinessen, is the result of meticulous planning and an extraordinary stroke of luck," said Voss.

"Known internationally for my night photography of buildings, I was flown in by helicopter at the request of the property owner to capture these images. I stood on a glacier, waiting until 3am for the moon to set, ensuring we could photograph the night sky at its best. As we took shot after shot, we noticed a faint glow emerging in the sky. To our amazement, it was the first appearance of the Northern Lights over Switzerland in 25 years!"

Run by the Architecture MasterPrize (AMP) organization, the Architecture Photography MasterPrize Award recognizes outstanding architectural photography of the built environment.

"Architectural photography is an integral medium used to capture and document the look and feel of architects’ work," says the AMP.

"A good photograph helps the public to understand the designer’s vision through showcasing the spatial elements, light, shadows and surface textures of a building or architectural details. Whether used for media or artistic purposes, architectural photography plays a vital role in society’s understanding and appreciation of architecture and its cultural significance."

In Orbit K21 – winner of Interior Architecture Photography of the Year (Professional) (Image credit: Franco Casaccia / Architecture Photography MasterPrize)

Suspended at a height of more than 25 meters above the atrium of K21 in Düsseldorf is Tomás Saraceno’s temporary exhibition: In Orbit. The installation appears as a surreal landscape: an ocean of clouds and floating planetary bodies.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The physically accessible work is constructed of near-transparent steel mesh that interlaces three levels spanning the glass dome’s immensity. Five air-filled spheres open the layers of the net structure that encompasses an area of 2500 square meters.

Fantasy land – winner of Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year (Student) (Image credit: Ruisheng Zhu / Architecture Photography MasterPrize)

It's a landscape building shaped like an auditorium, which is symmetrical from front to back and left to right (or: it's exactly the same in front as it is in the back, and exactly the same on the left as it is on the right). It is situated in a seaside park. The park is located in Zhuhai, a seaside city in southern China.

It is a surreal construction, and its name is Anaya – which comes from the Sanskrit word Aranya, which means “the place of silence on earth, the place where the Self is found”.

The latest artwork presented in the Rotunda of the Bourse de Commerce building in Paris is an installation by South Korean artist Kimsooja where she covers the entire floor with expansive mirrors.

The work transforms the space bounded by Tadao Ando’s immaculate concrete walls into a deep abyss of emptiness and infinity.

The Rotunda of Bourse de Commerce – winner of Interior Architecture Photography of the Year (Student) (Image credit: Leo Leung / Architecture Photography MasterPrize)

If you're interested in photographing architecture, you might be interested in the best tilt-shift lenses.