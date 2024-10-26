Amazing building with astounding aurora wins Architecture Photography MasterPrize award

By
published

A beautiful building perched on a glacier with the breathtaking aurora borealis behind named best-of-the-best in architecture photography

Entrant to The Architecture Photography MasterPrize awards
Cabane du Glacier de Tortin – winner of Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year (Professional) (Image credit: Albrecht Voss / Architecture Photography MasterPrize)
About the Architecture Photography MasterPrize

Architecture Photography MasterPrize logo

(Image credit: Architecture Photography MasterPrize)

The Architecture Photography MasterPrize awards the greatest architectural photographs and is organized by the Architecture MasterPrize, whose mission is to advance the appreciation of quality architectural design worldwide.

The winners have been revealed for the 2024 Architecture Photography MasterPrize, which celebrates the very best in images of man-made structures. The competition has two overall winners – Interior Architecture Photography of the Year and Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year – awarding both professional and student architectural photographers.

