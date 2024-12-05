All is revealed: the Budapest International Foto Awards winners announced

Open to pros and amateurs alike and with a diverse range of categories, the winning images from the Budapest International Foto Awards are a feast for the eyes

Entrant to Budapest International Foto Awards
Mike Rees took second place in the Analog / Film category in the Amateur / Student division for his series Anna On Kodak Tri-X  (Image credit: Mike Rees / Budapest International Foto Awards)
About the Budapest International Foto Awards

Budapest International Foto Awards logo

(Image credit: Budapest International Foto Awards)

Budapest International Foto Awards' mission is to promote the work of professional and emerging international photographers to the fast-growing artistic community of Budapest and across the world, putting them in the spotlight and providing them with a great platform to showcase their work.

The Budapest International Foto Awards (BIFA) has revealed the winners of its 2024 competition. The competition is split into awards for Professional Photography and Amateur/Student Photography, with the overall winner of each winning the title of Photographer of the Year and Best New Talent of the Year respectively.

