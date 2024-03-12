Airbnb FINALLY bans cameras spying on guests—indoors, anyway

Airbnb, the international vacation rental app, has published a new policy which clearly states that no indoor security cameras can be placed in properties listed on their service.

This comes as good news to potential guests who can't fail to have noticed the ever-growing tally of stories in which 'hosts' (shot-let landlords) are caught out having placed cameras which seem to violate the privacy of guests.

Until March 11th's official Airbnb policy change, the only restriction was that cameras were not placed in the bathroom or bedroom, and were disclosed in the listing, and were visible. That means that they could be in rooms like the living space or kitchen of a weekend rental; nothing you did would be private even on your holidays.

There are still some caveats to the new rule, but there is a lot less wiggle room for hosts than in the past. Airbnb listings will still be allowed outdoor cameras, and other security devices (including decibel monitors). Hotel listings will still be allowed cameras in their common spaces – for example lobby areas, halls, and restaurants. Hosts will still be allowed video doorbells, too.

Nevertheless, the new rules would mean that the situation that Ian Timbrell described in this tweet last year (below) would no longer be acceptable, whereas before – since the camera was visible and in a public space – it, theoretically, might have been?

Ok, normal or weird? My AirBNB has a webcam watching the whole living room. Am I wrong to have unplugged it? Seems like a huge invasion of privacy to me! pic.twitter.com/A2GwfWMX0CNovember 16, 2023 See more

It's also worth noting that – since hiding cameras was against policy before – this change in the rules doesn't actually change anything in that regard. A malicious host is now breaking the rules by putting a camera in any room, but some of the more horrifying cases – which seem to be more about voyeurism than mere intrusion – would already have been against Airbnb policy.

Examples include Texas couple Kaylee Gates and Christian Capraro, who sued their hosts after discovering a camera hidden in a "smoke detector" where they were 'intimate', or Chloe Le Brument who told Global News she had not only been the victim of voyeurism in London, Ontario, but discovered it because she accidentally took the camera, thinking it to be a phone charger, when packing. At the time, in 2023, she was told hidden cameras were against Airbnb policy.

Of course there are two sides (or more) to every tech – as I reported one man saw his wife trying to poison him with hidden cameras. I think, though, we'd all sleep a lot sounder if we could trust our hosts in an Airbnb more.

