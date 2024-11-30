A teeny tiny camera that shoots 1.3MP for only $50 - the perfect stocking filler this Christmas

By
published

Weighing 23 grams, the Kenko Tokina Pieni M has an LCD screen, and shoots video with audio

A blue Kenko Tokina Pieni M in a hand
(Image credit: Kenko Tokina)

Measuring just 2.5 x 1.4 x 0.7 inches, and weighing just 23 grams, it’s hard to believe that the Kenko Tokina Pieni M is still capable of shooting photos and video.

This minute digital camera fits in the palm of your hand and is priced at roughly $50, it’s the perfect stocking filler. The question is – is it a bit of fun –, or will it aggravate photographers and should be given to non-photographers only?

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

