A new Olympus camera is coming next week!

The eagerly anticipated new Olympus / OM System camera, possessing "computational photographic technology", will be announced next week, on 15 February.

This will mark the first full camera release from OM Digital Solutions since the Olympus camera division was purchased from its former parent company in 2021. (The Olympus PEN E-P7 was technically the first camera released by the new ownership, but it was a product already in development under the old regime.)

"Join us as we celebrate an exciting product announcement," states the OM Digital Solutions event page.

"On Feb 15th we will have a series of exciting live online events to introduce the new camera. There will be presentations by our technical experts, interviews with OM System Ambassadors and Q&A sessions."

Among the ambassadors are renowned British wildlife photographer, Tesni Ward, and Finnish creative photographer, Hannu Huhtamo, whose work went viral last year thanks to the most amazing light painting we've ever seen.

Precious little is known about the new camera, with only shadowy teaser images (like the one at the top of this article) having been released. This could even be the first camera to use the new OM System branding, after transitioning away from the Olympus name in October 2021.

All the manufacturer has told us is that the new camera "brings photography to the next level" and is remains a Micro Four Thirds system.

"Compliant with the Micro Four Thirds System standard, the interchangeable lens camera that we are now developing combines our industry leading manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies to significantly improve performance and provide an unrivaled photographic experience.

"We are leveraging the Micro Four Thirds System standard to make more compact and lightweight systems, strengthening the photographic support functions that broaden the field of photography, and accelerating the improvement of image quality and photographic expression through the use of computational photographic technology."

