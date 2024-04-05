A new large-format film launches as CineStill announces 400D in 4x5 format

If you're a fan of color film and love shooting some of the best film cameras, then you would have heard of CineStill and their new color film, CineStill 400D, which is a ISO400 daylight-balanced print film.

When they originally announced the 35mm and 120 400D roll films, CineStill also suggested that 4x5 sheets could be available if the analog community showed enough support.

Well, today is that day as CineStill announces a significant milestone for the company over its 10-year history. CineStill 400Dynamic in 4x5 format is now available for retail for the first time, fulfilling the company's promise to the community made during the 400D FILM MAKER Crowdfunding Campaign to bring this C41-process emulsion to photographers working with 135, medium-format, and large-format film cameras.

CineStill 400D 4x5 film is sold in boxes of 25 sheets (Image credit: CineStill)

CineStill 400D, celebrated for its exceptional versatility and cinematic aesthetic, has been a beloved choice among photographers since its debut in 2022. Known for its fine grain, broad exposure latitude, and vivid colors, 400D has become indispensable for both professionals and enthusiasts.

It offers a new ISO400 daylight-balanced alternative crafted to the highest quality standards and finished in specialized manufacturing partnerships. Whether capturing landscapes, portraits, or fine art, photographers can now bring the distinctive CineStill look to their large format projects using 25-sheet boxes of this new 4x5-inch film.

Image samples

(Image credit: Linus Johnson / CineStill)

(Image credit: Linus Johnson / CineStill)

(Image credit: Brothers Wright / CineStill)

Steve Carter, Head of Marketing & Outreach at CineStill has this to say about the announcement:

"After years of development and anticipation, we're thrilled to bring CineStill 400D to large format photographers, the launch of CineStill 400D in 4x5 format is a testament to the incredible support we received during the 400D FILM MAKER Campaign in 2022, where the community rallied behind the idea of bringing a new 400-ISO color film to large format, as well as the standard 35mm and 120 formats.

This expansion of our product line not only meets the demands of the passionate film community but also invites new photographers to explore the creative possibilities of large format photography with CineStill's unique characteristics."

CineStill 400D in 4x5 format is now available to purchase immediately on the CineStill website and soon after through photo retailers worldwide, enabling photographers to explore the distinctive characteristics of CineStill on a larger canvas.

