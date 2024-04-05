A new large-format film launches as CineStill announces 400D in 4x5 format

By Sebastian Oakley
published

New ISO400 color print film for 4x5-inch large-format cameras from CineStill

CineStill 400D 4x5
(Image credit: CineStill)

If you're a fan of color film and love shooting some of the best film cameras, then you would have heard of CineStill and their new color film, CineStill 400D, which is a ISO400 daylight-balanced print film.

When they originally announced the 35mm and 120 400D roll films, CineStill also suggested that 4x5 sheets could be available if the analog community showed enough support. 

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

