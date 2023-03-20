8K at last? Specs leak for the Panasonic Lumix S5H II

Recent rumors have suggested that Panasonic Lumix S1H II is imminent, with leaked specs revealing that we might see the long-awaited debut of 8K in a Panasonic camera.

The Panasonic Lumix S1H II is obviously a successor to the manufacturer's flagship camera for videographers, the Panasonic Lumix S1H (opens in new tab), which was released in 2019. Panasonic makes some of the best hybrid cameras (opens in new tab), with the hugely popular Panasonic Lumix GH6 (opens in new tab) using a Micro Four Thirds sensor while the original S1H is a full-frame body.

The S1H is a serious video machine for filmmakers who want the extra resolution, depth of field, and low light ability that full-frame sensors afford. The S1H includes pro video features including 6K resolution, and is capable of internal 4:2:2 10-bit recording, V-Log / V-Gamut, as well as 14+ stops of dynamic range. Not just a video device, the S1H is also a capable stills camera with 24MP images.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II and S5 IIx (opens in new tab) debuted at the begging of the year to a very positive critical response, and we awarded the S5 II with a coveted five-star review (opens in new tab). With a lot of praise being heaped upon Panasonic's latest phase detection autofocus and tracking system, it is natural that the manufacturer would be keen to bring this new AF technology to other best-selling cameras in its range.

An S1H II is almost certain to be one of the first in line to upgrade to the new autofocus, but the goodness doesn't stop there. According to leaked specifications (opens in new tab) from Ordinary Filmmaker, the upcoming camera is likely to have a sensor close to 50MP in resolution.

This will not only make this a powerhouse for photography, but also give video makers a lot more flexibility, with a 50MP sensor technically capable of 8K oversampled footage.

In terms of other video specs, leaked info suggests that the S1H II can shoot in 8K UHD and DCI in 24/25, 30, 48, or 50/60 frames per second, as well as output oversampled 4K in up to 120 frames per second. The new camera should also be capable of 6K and 8K RAW, and 8K and 6K Apple ProRes RAW, although there is no confirmation on whether these are internal or using an external recorder such as the Atomos Ninja V (opens in new tab).

What media the camera will use is still not clear – although we would suspect that, with video specs that serious, it will have at least one CF Express slot, as even the best SD cards struggle with bitrates for 8K video. There is also no additional information on the photo capabilities of the S1H II beyond its rumored sensor size, so we eagerly await more information on shooting speeds and buffer rate.

The original S1H was launched for $3,999 / £3,599 / AU$5,999, which puts it firmly in the professional category, although slightly under the cost of rivals such as the Canon EOS R5C (opens in new tab). It would be expected that a new SH1 II would cost around the same price and, with the S5 II, Panasonic has shown a willingness to price very competitively.

Rumors suggest that the S1H II might be announced within the next month, so we hopefully won't have long to wait to see what this camera is capable of.

