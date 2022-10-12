8 best Prime Day deals we've seen so far

Amazon has started the holiday shopping season early this year with a brand new event, Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab). Much like its Prime Day summer sale, this new event will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members in just 15 countries including the USA and the UK.

Now that this event is well underway, we have seen a lot of amazing deals that we simply had to highlight for you all. Whether you're looking for a new camera, action cam, laptop, storage, or even a new pair of binoculars you can be sure Digital Camera World has stopped the best deal for you in our Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) hub – so make sure you go over and check that out too, it's packed full of the amazing bargain just for you.

These are the best deals that we have seen so far:

(opens in new tab) Sony A7 II + 28-70mm f3.5-5.6 lens| $1,672.61 | $998 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $674.61 With 24.3MP high-res stills and the ability to record Full HD 1080p video this is the best-priced full-frame camera you can buy right now - under $1000 with a lens!

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 9 Black| $349.99 | $298.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $51 Grab this great GoPro Hero 9 Balck deal and never miss the action again thanks to its 20MP photos, 5K video, or even 1080p streaming capabilities, this really is a great deal for those looking to upgrade from older models.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) DJI Action 2 dual-screen Combo| $519 | $299 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $220 at DJI Whether you’re looking for the best action camera or a compact selfie camera, the DJI Action 2 can do it all with the dual-screen combo, offering DCI 4K 60p or slo-motion 4K 120p or even 240p at 1080p – this is a tiny but versatile camera for action, vlogging or both! This is a DJI Store Day sale - deal ends October 11.

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini twin pack | $64.99 | $29.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $35 This new miniature-home security camera system has never been more affordable – bringing this budget-priced wired camera to a new low price. When the motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras record the event to the cloud and send an alert to your smartphone. At this price you essentially get two cameras for the price of one



(opens in new tab) Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM| $2,399 | $1,999 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $400 on the amazing 15-35mm f/2.8. This lens is an extremely versatile lens with an ultra-wide angle, combined with a 35mm telephoto. perfect for landscapes, sports, architecture, and more.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3| $1899.99 | $1099 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $800.99 This might folding flagship of last year but with a massive $800 discount, this Samsung Z Fold 3 5G with 512GB, 120Hz screen is an amazing device for any tech nerds out there. With its narrow front screen for quick navigation and its main tablet-style screen once folded for multi-tasking, this is a steal of a deal!

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 AMD Ryzen 9, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD| $2,799.99 |$1,999.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $800.99 If you are looking for a powerful laptop that can handle everything your throw at it, and be portable while having the same power as a desktop, then the Razer Blade 14 is the perfect match. Equipped with the AMD Rysen 9 5900HX 8-cor processor and RTX 3080 graphics card with a 14" QHD 165Hz screen - this is the deal for you!

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Bushnell PowerView 10x50 binoculars| $92.95 | $48.75 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $44 Perfect for a day of bird watching or wildlife spotting these 10x50 binoculars will provide you with a good magnification so you make clear, and accurate observations, without disturbing the wildlife.

No matter what deals you'll be looking for within the Prime Early Access Sale, you can be sure that there will be a deal for you. Above are our top 8 picks, but that doesn't mean there aren't other spectacular deals. Take a look at our glorious Prime Early Access Sale hub (opens in new tab), which covers cameras and lenses, but also laptops, phones, and some key photography accessories like memory cards and tripods.

You might also like our expert guides to the Best beginner camera (opens in new tab), and the best cheap camera (opens in new tab), if money is a consideration. Check out the best DJI Drone (opens in new tab) and the best camera drone (opens in new tab) if you're looking for a new drone.