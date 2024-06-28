360-degree camera fail? The British tabloids will be rude, and the Italians even ruder!

A TikTok video has gone viral and The Star stuck the knife in, but could it have gone better?

Foolish use of 360 degree camera as seen on TikTok
(Image credit: sebbylaz/TikTok)

The British tabloids are world-famous for their blunt cruelty, but in the case of this video they might have a point. 

The video, which has already gone viral on TikTok, seems pretty unflattering of a man walking across a beach then diving into the sea, at which point he seems to turn into a sea turtle. This was definitely not lost on the same media outfit that compared Liz Truss to lettuce.

