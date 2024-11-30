360-camera-time: I'm not sitting waiting for GoPro, this Insta360 X4 deal is good enough for me to go 8K!

Lets' be honest, trying cameras is cool. I mean it's a job, and it takes time and I'm not going to pretend any form of journalism is well remunerated, but, hey, I get to try stuff and that means I have a pretty good idea what is, well, actually good!
That means that when it crosses with something I really like – exciting new-ish ways of capturing images – so much the better. That's why I bought my first 360-degree camera on my own dime and despite my worries it'd ruin a family holiday, it didn't. I do feel like I want more resolution, though, and I grow tired of wating to see if the long-rumored GoPro Max 2 will be a worthy competitor to the Insta360 X4 which I've already tried and is brilliant. Then I see it's on discount too. What's a guy to do?
Save 15% on the top 360-degree camera And that's why this is a good deal; it's not because it's the biggest saving number you'll see this weekend, but because it's a new, current thing that's the best. An 8K sphere of video is enough that you get surprisingly good 360-degree video to work with, and a lot of refinements to the design make this more robust as an action camera in general (like detachable lens guards).
Recording specs are currently best-in-class
🎥 8K/30fps or 5.7K/60fps | 🖼 72MP | 🔋 135 mins (depending on mode)
My Review: ★★★★★ (read more...)
🇺🇸 Insta360 X4 was $499 now $424 on Amazon.com
🇬🇧 Insta360 X4 was £499.99 now £425.99 on Amzon.co.uk
