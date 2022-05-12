20 top travel photo tips! N-Photo 137 on sale today

Could it be that we’re finally able to venture into the wider world again? After two years of lockdowns – and false starts aplenty – travel restrictions are easing the world over, enabling us to explore – and shoot – far-flung exotic locations. Travel pro Steve Davey reckons there’s never been a better time to hone your skills before the tourist hordes are back…

This issue’s apprentice heads to the studio of midwife-turned-mother-and-baby photographer Tianna J-Williams to capture enchanting portraits of expectant mums in a maternity masterclass.



In our interview, we speak with New Zealander Chris McLennan, who tells how he ventured from the South Island to become one of the world’s foremost commercial travel and adventure photographers.



In our Gear section, we review and rate the astonishing Z 28-75mm f/2.8, put eight super-telephoto zooms through their paces in our Big Test, and try five polarizing filters for super-saturated landscapes.

This issue’s projects include mastering Exposure Delay mode, capturing action convincingly, using a levelling base for perfect panos, and speeding self-portraits. Plus we’re giving away the superb Color Projects 5, absolutely free, to instantly transform your shots!

