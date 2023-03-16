20 terrific tips for spring landscapes! N-Photo 148 on sale today

Spring is springing! After the long, grey winter months, buds are blossoming, bare branches are beginning to bear leaves and once-barren ground is erupting in an explosion of colour. So this issue, pro landscape photographer Mark Bauer shares a selection of his hand-picked tips to help you take your best-ever shots of the new season.

Keeping with the regrowth theme, our apprentice gets expert tuition from plant photographer Jason Ingram, as he learns to take professional-standard pictures of gardens and all that grows in them.



In these tough times, we check out a selection of sensibly priced telephoto lenses. Typically stretching from 70-300mm (though we also include 50-250mm and 100-400mm variations), these lenses are considerably cheaper than classic ‘pro’ 70-200mm glass, albeit with a slower variable aperture that shrinks as you zoom. We also include an intriguing option of a cut-price 400mm ‘reflex’ prime.



Our skills section includes tutorials on capturing the core of the Milky Way, taking larger-than-life macro close-ups of bugs, shooting stroboscopic shots of musicians in action, as well as a fun and affordable light-painting project with disco lights.

