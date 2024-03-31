Some Leica shooters are "lazy photographers – but not in a bad way!" says Leica exec

Yeah, I would say the autofocus system. We heard a lot of customers who want to to use tracking autofocus, continuous autofocus, even for video. And we know that with face detection autofocus it might be very easy or easier than with our contrast-based autofocus. So we knew we had to improve there, we had to find something new, and we did. So we have a combination of three autofocus systems: face detection, Leica object detection and contrast detection, and the combination of all three brought us a very big step forward.

The other thing which we knew from customer feedback also is the size and weight. For me, I'm very tall, I have big hands, and for me the SL2 is perfect, and I thought for me we do not have to shrink it, we don't have to lose any weight. But the most of our customers wanted to lose some weight and shrink it, and we did it – 3mm in height and 5.2mm in width, we lost around about 70g.

The pure figures are not very impressive, but if you feel it – if you compare it with the SL2, if you compare it with competitors – you will see that it’s a much better version now. And I would say better than the competition, because the competition sometimes is too small and too lightweight, and the balance when you use a big lens is not even. And with this camera now there is a perfect balance, and for me it's even though I thought it could not be better than SL2, the SL3 is much better.



