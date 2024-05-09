Pro photographers are now turning their lenses on AI by copying its hyper-realistic look

Artificial intelligence is one of the biggest factors for photographers in 2024, which inspired most trends of the past year. We have seen a number of perfectly generated images, mostly themed around human-like subjects and depicting utopian scenarios, which left a lasting impression. This year, a symbolic response to this movement is emerging from the classic photographic genre.

The biggest trend now is likely to be the creation of so-called hyper-realistic photographs that mimic the aesthetics of AI-generated images. This approach involves using ultra-high-definition techniques to create hyper-realistic images of the subject and incorporating significant elements found in generated images. This could, for example, mimic the liquid texture of skin. The trend may divide opinions but it allows photographers to re-examine the medium and use new techniques in light, composition and image processing.

This approach will also be noticeable in another trend in 2024, in this case, minimalism. The use of negative space to abstract the reality around us is a creative approach that follows a ‘less is more’ philosophy. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that creating images with a minimalistic theme requires any less effort or planning from the photographer. In fact, the opposite is true; the approach to the scene must be carefully considered to depict it in a minimalist way. Composition rules such as the rule of thirds, new perspectives, soft light and black-and-white techniques come into play.

The rise of social media brought lots of aesthetic photos, with no messages behind them but, this year, photography is finding its voice again. This trend could be a reaction to the overwhelming amount of content-free photographs. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so it is all the better to see that this power is being recognised and thought-provoking imagery is back.

Technology never stands still, with virtual reality and augmented reality technologies bringing in 360° photography. This tech is popular in advertising and wedding photography, where moments from the special day can be re-experienced or the product can be viewed from all angles.

Pro perspectives

Tell action stories

(Image credit: Finn O’Hara)

“I think the most relevant techniques in sports photography in 2024 will continue the evolution of storytelling. Audiences are compelled by the range of human emotion that sport traverses and sports photographers will be there to capture it.” - Finn O’Hara, Sports Photographer of the Year 2023, International Photography Awards

Change perspective

(Image credit: Mik Dogherty)

“I’ve always enjoyed getting the wider picture, with a preference for multiple-shot panoramas. However, more recently, I’ve also been taking shots of more intimate views, close-ups and experimenting with using a smaller depth of field to isolate the subject.” - Mik Dogherty, UK Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023

Frame authentic

(Image credit: Jon Enoch)

“I’m a commercial-minded photographer and the vast majority of brands want to align themselves with values such as authenticity and craftsmanship. Every action creates an equal and opposite reaction so, despite the rise of AI, genuine moments of real human interaction will, perversely, become more powerful and sought after. Real will become the new sign of luxury.” - Jon Enoch, Food Photographer of the Year 2023, Pink Lady Awards

Blur motion

(Image credit: Mario Tarantino)

“Blurred motion photography is continuing to trend as we enter into 2024. Using a low shutter speed brings a dynamic element to the photo, showcasing movement in a static snapshot. This technique is great for busy street scenes by blurring the movement of people and creating a surreal effect. It’s also become widely used in seascape and waterscape photography, as well as in sports photography, when the photographer has opted not to freeze the movement.” - Mario Tarantino, Minimalism Photographer of the Year 2023, ReFocus Awards

AI: opportunity or threat?

AI divides the world of photography, but how do we make the most of it?

It is clear that artificial intelligence will continue to gain momentum throughout 2024. On one hand, this is exciting for photographers who are likely to see new opportunities arise as AI technology develops, but on the other, it is difficult to predict exactly how these developments will impact the photography industry. One thing is certain, photography will always find a way to adapt and capitalise on new technology.

There are a few potential outcomes to consider. It is possible that AI technology will soon reach its peak and the industry will distance itself from it. Alternatively, new art movements may be created as photographers explore the unique possibilities offered by AI – not just to generate but to enhance their own imagery. It is clear that the industry will adapt to AI in some capacity, whether that’s to streamline existing workflows or to create new and innovative forms of art.

(Image credit: Mario Tarantino)

“With the breakthroughs in its development, AI has and will continue to impact the photography industry. AI-assisted post-production has greatly simplified photo editing as well as allowing for increased artistic expression. Not only is AI making its presence felt in post-production methods and workflows, but it is also becoming a recognised art form at the same level as photography or any other. This can be noticed in the many prestigious photo competitions nowadays that also have a specific AI category.” - Mario Tarantino

(Image credit: Jon Enoch)

“I think we’re going back to basics and there will be a reaction away from AI and the fake.” - Jon Enoch