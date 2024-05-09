Pro photographers are now turning their lenses on AI by copying its hyper-realistic look

Discover the latest photo trends and pro tips from winning photographers to stay one step ahead of AI

2024 photo trends
(Image credit: Jon Enoch)
Artificial intelligence is one of the biggest factors for photographers in 2024, which inspired most trends of the past year. We have seen a number of perfectly generated images, mostly themed around human-like subjects and depicting utopian scenarios, which left a lasting impression. This year, a symbolic response to this movement is emerging from the classic photographic genre.

The biggest trend now is likely to be the creation of so-called hyper-realistic photographs that mimic the aesthetics of AI-generated images. This approach involves using ultra-high-definition techniques to create hyper-realistic images of the subject and incorporating significant elements found in generated images. This could, for example, mimic the liquid texture of skin. The trend may divide opinions but it allows photographers to re-examine the medium and use new techniques in light, composition and image processing. 

