"Photography helped me reconnect with real life, far from the shadowy realms of poets and musicians"

After dedicating eight years to ecological and alternative causes in rural areas by establishing a permaculture farm in the Perigord Vert region of the verdurous countryside of France, when I was just 21 years old, I now dedicate myself exclusively to the arts that drive me day after day. On the one hand, these arts have been nurtured by reading books, such as poetry and philosophical essays, and on the other, they are inspired by the journeys I have embarked upon for several years now, which are probably the most substantial base of my creativity.

As a minstrel, poet and photographer, I travel across Europe from city to city, driven by the ambitions that fuel my art. My primary goal is to share the songs I write and play and, thanks to this, I now earn a living from it. Equipped with a camera and lenses that never leave my side, my second goal is to capture the dynamic and polymorphous images of these cities. These images and elements of life are integrated into my poetry, with each collection intended to renew itself.

In a way, photography has been an unexpected discovery that helped me to reconnect with real life, far from the shadowy realm of poets and the dark basements of musicians. Indeed, like most photographers, you have to be there, seeking the magical, capturing the elusive present and being full of hope waiting for the miracle and the beauty of an accident that sometimes creates amazing pictures.

Since the street is my main environment, due to my activities as a street musician, my photography predominantly features urban scenes, however, I also appreciate the beauty of portraits and nature.

Returning to the road with songs from the first two albums of WoodRat Flat, my solo project, I will be filling European streets with my guitar and my voice for the next few months – and, of course, taking photographs.

