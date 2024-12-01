"Photography helped me reconnect with real life, far from the shadowy realms of poets and musicians"

By
Contributions from
published

Ludovic Micheau discusses the converging themes in his imagery and poetry, and the influences that inspire his art

A woman in a blue coat holding a purple umbrella, not facing the camera while waking in a city with historic buildings
(Image credit: Ludovic Micheau)

 After dedicating eight years to ecological and alternative causes in rural areas by establishing a permaculture farm in the Perigord Vert region of the verdurous countryside of France, when I was just 21 years old, I now dedicate myself exclusively to the arts that drive me day after day. On the one hand, these arts have been nurtured by reading books, such as poetry and philosophical essays, and on the other, they are inspired by the journeys I have embarked upon for several years now, which are probably the most substantial base of my creativity.

(Image credit: Ludovic Micheau)
Black and white portrait of Ludovic Micheau
Ludovic Micheau

French artist, poet, musician and photographer Ludovic Micheau is always seeking new experiences and perspectives for his art. As the solo performer in his band WoodRat Flat, Ludovic finds joy and fulfillment in various artistic outlets, including his photography. Having lived seven years in the woods, he is now on the road, filling himself with new inspiration. 

Image

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike!

Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

With contributions from

Related articles